General Motors: with its own Formula 1 engine from 2028

Michael Andretti, the 61-year-old son of racing legend Mario Andretti, was informed by the FIA at the beginning of October 2023 that his application to enter Formula 1 had been accepted.

This means that Andretti could theoretically have two cars on the grid as early as 2025, with a new field of 22 cars. However, the green light from the FIA does not mean that everything is now in order.

The US American must now find a solution with Formula One Management (FOM). According to the Formula 1 constitution Concorde Agreement (which regulates the technical, sporting and financial matters in the triangle of FIA, FOM and racing teams), a new team must not only fulfil the FIA's framework conditions, but also reach an agreement with the commercial rights holder, i.e. FOM under Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali.

Michael Andretti announced this at the beginning of 2023: He had been able to win General Motors as a partner, with the Cadillac brand.



In mid-November, GM (currently the sixth-largest car manufacturer in the world in terms of vehicles produced) sent an important signal to the FIA: The US company has registered with the FIA as a Formula 1 engine manufacturer, starting in 2028.



GM wants to compete in the premier class with the Cadillac brand. Cadillac has been active in IMSA racing since 2017 and has won the Daytona endurance classic several times.



Michael Andretti: "We are continuing to expand Andretti Global and believe the time is right for a commitment to Formula 1 and for another team in the premier class. We are very proud to have General Motors and Cadillac as partners. We want to compete as a true American team."



General Motors President Mark Reuss: "It is an honour for us to embark on this project together with Andretti Global. This will be an exciting new chapter in our company's rich motorsport history."



During the upcoming GP weekend in Las Vegas, representatives from General Motors and Cadillac will negotiate with Formula One Management.



Mark Reuss again: "We are delighted to be able to supply a GM engine to the upcoming Andretti GP team. We believe that with our engine building expertise we will build a competitive Formula One power unit and make Andretti a factory racing team."



GM has stated that prototypes are already being constructed.



Team bosses such as Toto Wolff (Mercedes) and Günther Steiner (Haas) have emphasised that a new team like Andretti must mean added value for Formula 1. If a globally recognised name like Andretti and a heavyweight partner like General Motors do not add value to the premier class, then what does?