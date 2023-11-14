Formula 1 in Las Vegas: 24 crazy facts and figures

The premier class is back in Las Vegas. Racing takes place from 8.30 pm to midnight here in the gamblers' paradise, after which most GP visitors head off into the nightlife until the early hours of the morning, with games, shows, dancing, eating and drinking.

The night is short because there is construction work going on all over the city and the noise is omnipresent. And already the sun is shining over the Nevada sky and visitors are exploring the casino shopping arcades. New York, the city that never sleeps? Not at all!

For every hour of the day, we present facts and figures about Las Vegas and the new street racing circuit - to get you in the mood for an unrivalled racing weekend.

Why Las Vegas anyway? The Spaniard Rafael Rivera is considered the discoverer of an oasis in the desert, which he christened "las vegas", meaning "the meadows". He wanted to emphasise the fertility of the water-rich stretch of land in the desert.

And while we're at it: Why is this state called Nevada? It is named - also after the Spanish explorers - after the Spanish Sierra Nevada (snow-covered mountain range). The state is nicknamed the "Silver State" for the silver veins that were discovered here.



For the first time in Formula 1 history, the action overlaps in terms of time difference. Las Vegas is designed as a night race, and as the action starts at 8.30pm local time, spectators from Europe tune in earlier in the morning of the following day. Example Grand Prix: Start here in Las Vegas on Saturday at 10.00 pm, so in Europe at 7.00 am on Sunday morning.



According to the organisers, the Las Vegas Strip Circuit (LVSC) is 6.11 kilometres long, making it the third longest of the current circuits. Only Spa-Francorchamps with 7.004 kilometres and Jeddah with 6.174 kilometres are longer.



The circuit consists of 17 corners with two DRS zones (drag reduction system, zones in which the rear wing of the cars can be flattened for attacking).



The centrepiece of the course is the full-throttle passage down the famous Las Vegas Strip, past some of the most famous casino hotels in the world - The Venetian, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Paris Las Vegas, Bellagio.



This gives us an elegant link to the first two Formula 1 races in Las Vegas, in 1981 and 1982, which took place in the car park of Caesars Palace. More about this embarrassment here in our background story.



Simulations have shown that the top speed on the Strip will be around 345 km/h.



The start/finish area is located on a site that Formula 1 has purchased and where a new pit building has been erected. Total cost for F1: around 250 million US dollars. Construction time - approximately one year. It is three football pitches long, making it the largest F1 pit building in the world.



An opening ceremony will take place here on Wednesday, at which Las Vegas will give its all: Australian world star Kylie Minogue will perform together with artists from Cirque du Soleil.



The route will not only pass the casinos, but also the "High Roller", a Ferris wheel that replaced the "Singapore Flyer" as the world's largest Ferris wheel in 2008. In 2021, the High Roller itself was surpassed by the new "Ain Dubai".



The runway also leads past the latest attraction in Las Vegas, the breathtaking Sphere. The 18,600-seat auditorium opened at the end of September 2023. High-resolution images can be played via LED on 54,000 square metres of the hemisphere and 1.2 million individual surfaces. The effect is amazing. It is currently home to the rock band U2 as a permanent guest.



30 different runway variants were considered by architect Hermann Tilke and his team before the current route was finalised.



The track is travelled in an anti-clockwise direction - like the tracks in Baku, Miami, Austin, Interlagos, Jeddah and Yas Marina.



1750 lights turn night into day for the drivers.



18 grandstands have been erected, plus 10 special guest houses (which can be rented).



The surface consists of 103,000 tonnes of material: 60,000 tonnes of base, 21,000 tonnes of middle layer, 22,000 tonnes of racing asphalt.



Numerous stages have been erected in various fan zones. The music and show programme includes artists of all genres - John Legend, Tiesto, 30 Seconds to Mars, Swedish House Mafia, Keith Urban, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Steve Aoki, will.i.am, Journey.



The coldest Formula 1 World Championship race was the 1978 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, where it even started to snow during the victory ceremony (Gilles Villeneuve won)! Back then, five degrees were measured. Next weekend, temperatures are expected to drop to just below ten degrees.



For years, Bernie Ecclestone, the master builder of modern Formula 1, had been trying to bring GP racing back to Las Vegas. However, with one condition - the racing cars should race on the Strip. The casino owners declined with a tired smile. Their answer: "Formula 1 needs Las Vegas more than Las Vegas needs Formula 1." For them, closing the Strip for weeks on end was out of the question.



But then a lot changed. Formula 1 finally got a new owner in Liberty Media and a breath of fresh air in the boardroom with Ecclestone's successor Chase Carey and then with former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali. The Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive" proved to be a popularity turbo, especially in the USA, and suddenly GP racing was sexy and desirable again.



A race on Saturday is not unusual in Formula racing. The first Formula 1 World Championship race took place on a Saturday, and the traditional British GP was only permanently moved to a Sunday from 1984! Of the 1099 F1 races since Silverstone 1950, 57 have been held on a Saturday - the last of which was the 1985 South African Grand Prix in Kyalami near Johannesburg. Until Las Vegas 2023.



Las Vegas will be the sixth Formula 1 night race, with the first night race taking place in Singapore in 2008, followed by races in Abu Dhabi (from 2009), Bahrain (switched to night racing in 2014), Qatar 2021 and Saudi Arabia 2021.



Formula 1 World Championship races have been held at ten different locations in the USA to date: Indianapolis (1950-1960 as part of the Indy 500) and later from 2000-2007 (combination of oval and infield), Sebring (1959), Riverside (1960), Watkins Glen (1961-1980), Long Beach (1976-1983), Las Vegas (1981/1982), Detroit (1982-1988), Dallas (1984), Phoenix (1989-1991) and Austin (since 2012). Miami was added in 2022.