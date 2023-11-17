Disgrace in Las Vegas: Manhole cover as a deadly danger

After just ten minutes of the first practice session on the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit, it was all over: Carlos Sainz's Ferrari came to a halt after a nasty knock. As it turned out, the concrete frame of a manhole cover had broken and then damaged Sainz's car. Alpine also reported damage to Esteban Ocon's car.

The FIA cancelled practice and now all the manhole covers on the more than six-kilometre-long circuit have to be checked and repaired if necessary. Nobody knows how long this will take at the moment.

It is currently unclear how the manhole cover frame broke and how a possibly sloppy frame could have been overlooked.

Manhole cover? Wait a minute, there was something! That's right - the first free practice session for the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku also had to be cancelled after George Russell's accident. Loose manhole covers remain a deadly hazard in motorsport.



The incident today in Las Vegas is almost a copy of the incident in Baku: after George Russell drove over a loose manhole cover and his Williams was badly damaged, the first free practice session for the Azerbaijan GP could not be resumed.



Specialists also swarmed out at that time to secure the manhole covers. It sounds simple, but it's not - there are 320 such manhole covers around the Baku City Circuit, for example!



It is not that unusual in Formula 1 for drain covers to become a deadly hazard. Something similar happened in Monaco in 2018. Only one thing could stop the Red Bull Racing drivers on training Thursday in Monte Carlo - a manhole cover. Max Verstappen was on an extremely fast lap when the red flag was shown in the second free practice session. As it turned out, there was a problem with a manhole cover at the exit of Casino Square towards Mirabeau.



Former race director Charlie Whiting (who passed away in March 2019) went to the scene. A van with welding equipment and specialised personnel appeared out of nowhere. The Monegasques are extremely fit in such cases, as this was not the first time there had been trouble with manhole covers.



On the first day of practice in Monaco in 2016, Nico Rosberg's Mercedes lifted a manhole cover out of its anchorage, which subsequently hit Jenson Button's McLaren-Honda. After the incident, a replacement cover was procured and tightened again with the welding torch. In principle, all manhole covers are specially welded or secured before a race weekend on the street circuit. However, this was obviously not enough for the cover in question.



But why not? As it turned out: A crack had formed in the 25 by 25 centimetre panel. When Formula 1 racers drove over it again and again, the cover broke - even though it had been welded at four points. Incidentally, it is a solid plate, not a grille; the grille is located behind it. The plate is normally opened to inspect the drainage.



The FIA stewards then asked the race organisers to check all the manhole covers again. This was done on Thursday evening and into the night. A similar inspection was carried out after the 2018 incident.



In 2010, Rubens Barrichello crashed heavily at the top of the casino. As it turned out later, the Brazilian had apparently slashed his tyre on a manhole cover. The Williams technicians believe that the front tyre of the racer sucked out the cover at the time, which damaged the rear tyre. The tyre burst on lap 31 and at 260 km/h "Rubinho" was just a passenger.



But there was trouble not only in Monaco, but also on the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. A curious crash in Malaysia in 2017 brought the second free practice session to a premature end - and a badly damaged Haas car. Romain Grosjean was the victim of a loose manhole cover that caused his right rear tyre to explode.



In Baku 2016, a drain cover came loose in the pit lane when the Williams driver at the time, Valtteri Bottas, drove a little too close to the pit wall. The cover was thrown onto the track, but fortunately the metal fragment did not hit anyone.



The man from Geneva had a stroke of luck and was uninjured in the accident. The Malaysian race organisers paid for the damage of around 750,000 dollars. They are insured for such cases.



In 2005, former McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya drove over a manhole cover in Shanghai, which had risen up like an angry snake. The underbody and radiator were damaged.



In 1990, the Spaniard Jesus Pareja drove over a loose manhole cover during the World Sportscar Championship race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the petrol tank of his Porsche 962 was slashed open and the Group C racer started to burn. Fortunately, Pareja got out of his car in time.