Fernando Alonso: "Thought the race was over"
Things did not go according to plan for Fernando Alonso right after the start of the race in Las Vegas: The Spaniard spun and collided with Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo, which forced him to pit. As a result, the two-time world champion fell a long way back, but thanks to the safety car phase that became necessary after Lando Norris' crash, he was able to catch up again.
Alonso then fought his way back to the front and was able to celebrate ninth place in the end. He confessed afterwards: "I thought the race was over after the incident in the first corner. But thanks to the safety car, I was able to catch up again. After that, I was able to drive my race and we finished in the points with both cars, which is good."
There was praise for his team-mate Lance Stroll, who started the penultimate race of the season from the back of the grid and finished fifth. "This is a great result and it energises us for the final weekend in Abu Dhabi," explained Alonso, who described the race as physically demanding.
The fact that his team is travelling to the desert circuit just eleven points behind the fourth-placed McLaren team gives hope. Alonso said: "We thought the battle for fourth place in the constructors' championship was over, but in the last few races we have scored more points than McLaren. Let's see, we'll just drive our race and see what comes out in the end."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12