Fernando Alonso: "Thought the race was over"

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso experienced a scary moment early on in the Las Vegas GP. Nevertheless, he was able to celebrate two championship points in ninth place at the end. The two-time world champion was delighted.

Things did not go according to plan for Fernando Alonso right after the start of the race in Las Vegas: The Spaniard spun and collided with Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo, which forced him to pit. As a result, the two-time world champion fell a long way back, but thanks to the safety car phase that became necessary after Lando Norris' crash, he was able to catch up again.

Alonso then fought his way back to the front and was able to celebrate ninth place in the end. He confessed afterwards: "I thought the race was over after the incident in the first corner. But thanks to the safety car, I was able to catch up again. After that, I was able to drive my race and we finished in the points with both cars, which is good."

There was praise for his team-mate Lance Stroll, who started the penultimate race of the season from the back of the grid and finished fifth. "This is a great result and it energises us for the final weekend in Abu Dhabi," explained Alonso, who described the race as physically demanding.

The fact that his team is travelling to the desert circuit just eleven points behind the fourth-placed McLaren team gives hope. Alonso said: "We thought the battle for fourth place in the constructors' championship was over, but in the last few races we have scored more points than McLaren. Let's see, we'll just drive our race and see what comes out in the end."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



