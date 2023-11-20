George Russell: "Another missed opportunity"
George Russell crossed the finish line in Las Vegas in fourth place, but had to make do with eighth position because he had picked up a 5-second penalty. This was imposed on him by the stewards because he came too close to the Red Bull Racing car in a duel with Max Verstappen. He also took responsibility for this collision after the race.
"That was another missed opportunity," sighed the Briton, before adding: "The incident with Max was entirely my fault. I just didn't see him, he was in the blind spot on the eleventh corner and we came together."
"I wasn't expecting an overtaking manoeuvre there, because immediately afterwards there is the long straight where you can flatten the rear wing. But I knew that he was much faster than me and that he wasn't my main opponent. I knew that I had to conserve the tyres and it's a shame that we clashed, because I was on course for a podium," said the Mercedes driver.
"I'm really disappointed. It's been like that this season, one low blow after another," admitted Russell, but also consoled himself: "But our pace was strong, even if not as strong as that of Red Bull Racing or Ferrari. But there are positives that we can take into Abu Dhabi." He knows: "We have to put in a strong performance there to maintain second place in the constructors' championship."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12