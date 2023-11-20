George Russell: "Another missed opportunity"

After the race in Las Vegas, Mercedes driver George Russell was annoyed about his collision with Max Verstappen, for which he took responsibility. The penalty he received for this dropped the Brit back to eighth place

George Russell crossed the finish line in Las Vegas in fourth place, but had to make do with eighth position because he had picked up a 5-second penalty. This was imposed on him by the stewards because he came too close to the Red Bull Racing car in a duel with Max Verstappen. He also took responsibility for this collision after the race.

"That was another missed opportunity," sighed the Briton, before adding: "The incident with Max was entirely my fault. I just didn't see him, he was in the blind spot on the eleventh corner and we came together."

"I wasn't expecting an overtaking manoeuvre there, because immediately afterwards there is the long straight where you can flatten the rear wing. But I knew that he was much faster than me and that he wasn't my main opponent. I knew that I had to conserve the tyres and it's a shame that we clashed, because I was on course for a podium," said the Mercedes driver.

"I'm really disappointed. It's been like that this season, one low blow after another," admitted Russell, but also consoled himself: "But our pace was strong, even if not as strong as that of Red Bull Racing or Ferrari. But there are positives that we can take into Abu Dhabi." He knows: "We have to put in a strong performance there to maintain second place in the constructors' championship."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



