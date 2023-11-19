Training fiasco in Las Vegas: Legal repercussions

It didn't take long: Because thousands of fans were unable to watch the second practice session after problems with the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit, a class action lawsuit has now been filed.

The events of the turbulent first day of practice on the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit have legal repercussions: The two Las Vegas-based law firms Dimopoulos and JK Legal & Consulting have filed a lawsuit against the organisers of the Las Vegas GP on behalf of 35,000 Formula 1 fans.

And this is what happened: The first practice session for the street GP on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit was over after less than ten minutes - cancelled after Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) damaged their cars on a broken run-off shroud.

As it was unclear for hours whether it would be possible to race again, many spectators left the circuit. Thousands held out, however, but when the race actually resumed around two and a half hours later (local time 2.30 a.m.), the grandstands were empty - the fans had been sent home by the police!

Las Vegas GP General Manager Renee Wilm: "We sent the fans home for this reason - all the professionals at the track had been at work for a very long time at this point. This included drivers taking guests back to their hotels. When the training session had to be postponed, it was no longer compatible with the statutory working hours of these drivers."



"Furthermore, the specialists in the fan areas need time to clean the facility after the spectators have left and get it ready for the next day."



Those who only had a Thursday ticket were offered a voucher worth 200 dollars for Formula 1 products in official shops. Those who had a three-day ticket received nothing for the Thursday flop.



Many Las Vegas visitors are not happy about this. On behalf of thousands of fans, a lawsuit has been filed in the federal court of the state of Nevada for "breach of contract, negligence and deceptive trade practices". Named as defendants by the attorneys are: Liberty Media Corporation, Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and the contractors hired by F1 to organise the event.



Lawyer Steve Dimopoulos told the news agency Reuters: "These 200 dollar vouchers are obviously not enough compensation. Many Formula 1 fans don't even want them, they want their money back. They not only had to pay for the tickets, but also for travelling and accommodation."



The organisers and Formula 1 are not commenting on the ongoing proceedings.