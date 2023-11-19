Max Verstappen: Las Vegas criticism changed after victory
Race day in the area around the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit: dozens of languages on the streets around Las Vegas Boulevard, at some of the most beautiful casino hotels in the world, lots of visitors in team clothing, people talking shop about drivers and racing teams everywhere. There was a lot of electricity in the air and most visitors to the glitzy city were extremely excited about the Formula 1 race.
All of this is roughly the opposite of the energy Max Verstappen felt before the race.
The Dutchman has repeatedly criticised the running of the weekend and the character of this world championship race, he found himself portrayed as a clown at the driver presentation during the opening ceremony, he finds the track uninteresting and he is furious that the visitors are not being adequately compensated for the botched Friday. "If I was a fan, I'd tear the whole place down."
No one can deny that Formula 1 is booming in the US, largely thanks to the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive". Curious by the (admittedly dramatised) portrayal of Formula 1, many fans have experienced a Grand Prix for the first time - and have remained fans. That can only be good for the sport.
But Max Verstappen has nothing to do with races like the one in Las Vegas, as he explained before the Grand Prix: "When I was a boy, I was carried away by the emotions of motorsport, not by any show elements. As a racer, I don't care about all the fuss."
"What's more, a Formula 1 car simply doesn't come alive on a street circuit. For me, that only happens on real racetracks, like Spa-Francorchamps or Monza, these places generate passion for me. The fans there captivate me. When I hop in the car, I get excited, I can't wait to drive on tracks like that."
For the three-time world champion, the Formula 1 management cares too little about the sport and too much about the show. "I understand that the spectators want to be entertained all day. But I think it's more important to make them understand what our sport actually is."
"Instead, most of these new visitors just come for the party and the drinks, to see a DJ or a show. But I can do that all over the world. I can fly to Ibiza and get wasted without end. In the meantime, that happens at races."
"Yes, new people come, but I doubt they'll stick around as fans. I think they're more likely to be people who want to see their favourite artist and have a few drinks with their mates. They don't understand what we do here. Let's be clear - I love Las Vegas, just not to drive a Formula 1 car here."
After his victory, however, things sounded a little different: "We were able to put on a good show here and I'm looking forward to coming back to this track next year. If the fans enjoyed the race as much as I did, then I'm happy."
"I maintain that I like other circuits better, but I have to admit that the Grand Prix was really enjoyable. Let's leave it at that."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12