Max Verstappen: Las Vegas criticism changed after victory

Race day in the area around the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit: dozens of languages on the streets around Las Vegas Boulevard, at some of the most beautiful casino hotels in the world, lots of visitors in team clothing, people talking shop about drivers and racing teams everywhere. There was a lot of electricity in the air and most visitors to the glitzy city were extremely excited about the Formula 1 race.

All of this is roughly the opposite of the energy Max Verstappen felt before the race.

The Dutchman has repeatedly criticised the running of the weekend and the character of this world championship race, he found himself portrayed as a clown at the driver presentation during the opening ceremony, he finds the track uninteresting and he is furious that the visitors are not being adequately compensated for the botched Friday. "If I was a fan, I'd tear the whole place down."

No one can deny that Formula 1 is booming in the US, largely thanks to the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive". Curious by the (admittedly dramatised) portrayal of Formula 1, many fans have experienced a Grand Prix for the first time - and have remained fans. That can only be good for the sport.



But Max Verstappen has nothing to do with races like the one in Las Vegas, as he explained before the Grand Prix: "When I was a boy, I was carried away by the emotions of motorsport, not by any show elements. As a racer, I don't care about all the fuss."



"What's more, a Formula 1 car simply doesn't come alive on a street circuit. For me, that only happens on real racetracks, like Spa-Francorchamps or Monza, these places generate passion for me. The fans there captivate me. When I hop in the car, I get excited, I can't wait to drive on tracks like that."



For the three-time world champion, the Formula 1 management cares too little about the sport and too much about the show. "I understand that the spectators want to be entertained all day. But I think it's more important to make them understand what our sport actually is."



"Instead, most of these new visitors just come for the party and the drinks, to see a DJ or a show. But I can do that all over the world. I can fly to Ibiza and get wasted without end. In the meantime, that happens at races."



"Yes, new people come, but I doubt they'll stick around as fans. I think they're more likely to be people who want to see their favourite artist and have a few drinks with their mates. They don't understand what we do here. Let's be clear - I love Las Vegas, just not to drive a Formula 1 car here."



After his victory, however, things sounded a little different: "We were able to put on a good show here and I'm looking forward to coming back to this track next year. If the fans enjoyed the race as much as I did, then I'm happy."



"I maintain that I like other circuits better, but I have to admit that the Grand Prix was really enjoyable. Let's leave it at that."





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12





