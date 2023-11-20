Lance Stroll (5th): "I had a great first lap"

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll had to start the race in Las Vegas from 19th on the grid on the back row. After 50 laps, he was able to celebrate fifth place. He then explained how he managed it.

Before qualifying in Las Vegas, it was already clear that Lance Stroll would have to tackle the second-to-last race of the season with a mortgage. The Canadian had overtaken Carlos Sainz in the third practice session when the double yellow flag was shown. As a result, he was penalised five grid positions by the stewards, which dropped him to the back of the grid.

However, Stroll did not allow himself to be rattled, benefiting from the starting turmoil that he was able to avoid and moving up ten positions in the very first corner. He then put in a spirited race, for which he was rewarded with fifth place. By comparison, his team-mate Fernando Alonso started ninth and also finished ninth.

Stroll was in a correspondingly good mood when he answered the TV journalists' questions. He explained: "I had an incredible amount of fun. I had a great first lap, felt great in the car and just really enjoyed it. After the first lap, where I overtook a few guys, I had a great race."

"The car was very good, much better than in qualifying, which was really tough. I wasn't as fast there and also had to take the penalty. That's why I thought that not much would come out of the race. Fortunately, things turned out differently," added the 25-year-old, who is currently tenth in the world championship.

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



