Lance Stroll (5th): "I had a great first lap"
Before qualifying in Las Vegas, it was already clear that Lance Stroll would have to tackle the second-to-last race of the season with a mortgage. The Canadian had overtaken Carlos Sainz in the third practice session when the double yellow flag was shown. As a result, he was penalised five grid positions by the stewards, which dropped him to the back of the grid.
However, Stroll did not allow himself to be rattled, benefiting from the starting turmoil that he was able to avoid and moving up ten positions in the very first corner. He then put in a spirited race, for which he was rewarded with fifth place. By comparison, his team-mate Fernando Alonso started ninth and also finished ninth.
Stroll was in a correspondingly good mood when he answered the TV journalists' questions. He explained: "I had an incredible amount of fun. I had a great first lap, felt great in the car and just really enjoyed it. After the first lap, where I overtook a few guys, I had a great race."
"The car was very good, much better than in qualifying, which was really tough. I wasn't as fast there and also had to take the penalty. That's why I thought that not much would come out of the race. Fortunately, things turned out differently," added the 25-year-old, who is currently tenth in the world championship.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12