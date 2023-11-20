Schumacher on Las Vegas GP: "Sometimes chips fall"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Las Vegas GP left an impression. The racing spectacle in particular went down well with many fans after the start to the race weekend was rather stuttering. But that is part and parcel of a new race, and a city race at that.
"I really enjoyed it," said Sky pundit Ralf Schumacher. "Of course, when everything is new, there are bound to be chips." Schumacher is not just referring to the manhole cover that caused the first training session to be cancelled. The residents also criticised the organisation of the prestigious race.
However, Schumacher says: "The event was great, everything was perfectly organised, you can't complain about anything. The race in particular was exciting - the way it went back and forth!"
The current, much closer balance of power comes too late for an exciting title decision. But Schumacher is hoping for an exciting finale in Abu Dhabi.
"Red Bull is coming under a bit of pressure. The teams have come closer. That makes the whole thing exciting," said Schumacher.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12