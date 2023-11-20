Schumacher on Las Vegas GP: "Sometimes chips fall"

The reactions after the GP in Las Vegas were not all positive. However, Sky pundit Ralf Schumacher is full of praise for the premiere in the gambling metropolis.

The Las Vegas GP left an impression. The racing spectacle in particular went down well with many fans after the start to the race weekend was rather stuttering. But that is part and parcel of a new race, and a city race at that.

"I really enjoyed it," said Sky pundit Ralf Schumacher. "Of course, when everything is new, there are bound to be chips." Schumacher is not just referring to the manhole cover that caused the first training session to be cancelled. The residents also criticised the organisation of the prestigious race.

However, Schumacher says: "The event was great, everything was perfectly organised, you can't complain about anything. The race in particular was exciting - the way it went back and forth!"

The current, much closer balance of power comes too late for an exciting title decision. But Schumacher is hoping for an exciting finale in Abu Dhabi.

"Red Bull is coming under a bit of pressure. The teams have come closer. That makes the whole thing exciting," said Schumacher.

