Formula 1 in Las Vegas: "A madness of the highest order"

USA

Washington Post: Fast weddings. Cocktails in driver's shoes. A class action lawsuit. The only thing predictable about the Formula One debut in Las Vegas was the winner. It was a celebration of an excessive sport in the most excessive of cities.

ENGLAND

Guardian: After a troubled week for Formula One, after days of fear and loathing in Las Vegas, the sport has finally delivered on the city's streets, and to such effect that the big gamble has really paid off. The bank always wins here, and so it was clear that Max Verstappen could win the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, but he had to fight hard for it, which meant the racing matched the show and provided the spectacle Formula 1 craves.

Telegraph: Formula One still has a lot to learn from its first foray into the City of Sin, but Sunday gave it a platform to build on in the years to come.

Mirror: Max Verstappen may hate everything about this event, but that didn't dampen his enthusiasm for victory.

Sun: Viva Max Vegas! It was the only certainty in town where luck plays a part: Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

NETHERLANDS

Telegraaf: All's well that ends well for Formula 1 and the hugely hyped race in Las Vegas. After days of negative press, the main course was a complete success. Even Max Verstappen, who once again stole the show on the tarmac in his Elvis jumpsuit, was suddenly much more positive after his previous harsh criticism.

AD: Max Verstappen finally gets to play himself again in a show that wins over friend and foe alike. The dream marriage of sport and show was finally convincing after a number of teething troubles.

ITALY

Gazzetta dello Sport: Perhaps something can still be salvaged for Ferrari this season without the glamour. In Las Vegas, it finally came down to a duel again and Red Bull has not had an easy life. Leclerc shows the best Ferrari of this year. The duel between Leclerc and Verstappen puts on a show from the very first corner.

Corriere dello Sport: Leclerc showed in Las Vegas what he can do when his car really works. In a thrilling duel, he fought for victory against Red Bull and proved that he can both attack and defend.

Tuttosport: In the end, the bitterness remains for what could have been and was not. Given Ferrari's competitiveness, the race was overshadowed by the unjust penalty against Sainz. Leclerc could have won with the Spaniard at his side.

Corriere della Sera: Leclerc's performance is not enough against Super Max. For the twelfth time, the Monegasque, who started from pole position, did not win, but this time his joy is greater than his regret.

La Repubblica: Duels, overtaking manoeuvres and plenty of speed: Las Vegas saw one of the most beautiful races of the year, with Verstappen as the winner: 53 successes like Vettel, the 18th success of the year. But Verstappen has to fight with all his muscles like you haven't seen for a long time.