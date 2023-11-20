Leclerc appeal to Vegas after criticism: recognise the advantage

The people in Las Vegas were not so keen on the Formula 1 event, they were often annoyed. Charles Leclerc talks about his own experiences.

Charles Leclerc knows his way around. As a native of Monaco, he knows how stressful the restrictions can be for residents when a Formula 1 race takes place on their doorstep.

However, the GP in the Principality has a huge tradition, many things have become established and nobody wants Formula 1 to avoid Monaco.

Things are a little different in Las Vegas, as the residents of the gambling metropolis were already annoyed by the construction work and various measures months before the event. The race - as much praise as it received - has not yet arrived in Las Vegas.

"In Monaco, I can follow the entire organisation right up to race day and see how much effort is put into preparing everything. But we've had this in Monaco for so long that I have the feeling that everyone has got used to this preparation and is enjoying the moment and the event as a whole," said Leclerc.

And here he appeals to the hosts in Las Vegas to get involved in the GP and the surrounding events.

"For Las Vegas and the people in Las Vegas, this is obviously very new, and I can understand that it is difficult to accept at first," said Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver: "But I really hope that they have recognised the benefits of having so many people coming to the event. And I also think that most of the construction of the new building is now complete and it will only get better from now on because people will understand what to do and to save a bit of time. It was a great first event and I can't wait to be here again next year."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12