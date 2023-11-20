Leclerc appeal to Vegas after criticism: recognise the advantage
Charles Leclerc knows his way around. As a native of Monaco, he knows how stressful the restrictions can be for residents when a Formula 1 race takes place on their doorstep.
However, the GP in the Principality has a huge tradition, many things have become established and nobody wants Formula 1 to avoid Monaco.
Things are a little different in Las Vegas, as the residents of the gambling metropolis were already annoyed by the construction work and various measures months before the event. The race - as much praise as it received - has not yet arrived in Las Vegas.
"In Monaco, I can follow the entire organisation right up to race day and see how much effort is put into preparing everything. But we've had this in Monaco for so long that I have the feeling that everyone has got used to this preparation and is enjoying the moment and the event as a whole," said Leclerc.
And here he appeals to the hosts in Las Vegas to get involved in the GP and the surrounding events.
"For Las Vegas and the people in Las Vegas, this is obviously very new, and I can understand that it is difficult to accept at first," said Leclerc.
The Ferrari driver: "But I really hope that they have recognised the benefits of having so many people coming to the event. And I also think that most of the construction of the new building is now complete and it will only get better from now on because people will understand what to do and to save a bit of time. It was a great first event and I can't wait to be here again next year."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12