Schumacher sharply criticises Haas: "Great tension"
Nico Hülkenberg had to park his Haas racer in Las Vegas shortly before the chequered flag fell. Nevertheless, the German's summary was good. He explained: "My race pace wasn't that bad."
And Haas team boss Günther Steiner was also relatively satisfied, even though there was once again nothing to be gained. Hülkenberg's team-mate Kevin Magnussen only finished 13th.
"I don't think we did anything wrong. Both drivers fought hard to get the best out of their cars. I think they managed to do that. And we stayed ahead of some of our normal opponents," said Steiner.
Nevertheless, Haas remains the worst team in Formula 1 with another "zero"; with just twelve points, the racing team is tenth and last.
"The question is always what you want. Do you want to be in Formula 1, do you want to earn money and accept all this? That would be the Olympic motto: Being there is everything," said Sky expert Ralf Schumacher, criticising the Haas attitude.
The former Formula 1 driver perceives a "great deal of tension" at Haas and believes that the team may have to "restructure" if it wants to make progress in the medium term.
Schumacher: "If that's what you want, then I think it's clear and recognisable that it won't work like this and that it's not enough for the current Formula 1."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12