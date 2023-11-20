Schumacher sharply criticises Haas: "Great tension"

Haas is still not making any headway in Formula 1. Sky expert Ralf Schumacher sharply criticises the current situation at the US racing team.

Nico Hülkenberg had to park his Haas racer in Las Vegas shortly before the chequered flag fell. Nevertheless, the German's summary was good. He explained: "My race pace wasn't that bad."

And Haas team boss Günther Steiner was also relatively satisfied, even though there was once again nothing to be gained. Hülkenberg's team-mate Kevin Magnussen only finished 13th.

"I don't think we did anything wrong. Both drivers fought hard to get the best out of their cars. I think they managed to do that. And we stayed ahead of some of our normal opponents," said Steiner.

Nevertheless, Haas remains the worst team in Formula 1 with another "zero"; with just twelve points, the racing team is tenth and last.

"The question is always what you want. Do you want to be in Formula 1, do you want to earn money and accept all this? That would be the Olympic motto: Being there is everything," said Sky expert Ralf Schumacher, criticising the Haas attitude.

The former Formula 1 driver perceives a "great deal of tension" at Haas and believes that the team may have to "restructure" if it wants to make progress in the medium term.

Schumacher: "If that's what you want, then I think it's clear and recognisable that it won't work like this and that it's not enough for the current Formula 1."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12