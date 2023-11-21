"Being Michael Schumacher": ARD documentary in December
Numerous sporting greats and companions have their say. "Schumacher is an icon," says Dirk Nowitzki. Bastian Schweinsteiger only "really got to know the national anthem" through Schumacher's victories, for Franziska van Almsick Schumacher is a role model, an "important personality".
Controversies, misunderstandings, all of that only ever takes place on the racetracks. "He could be tough and ruthless," says David Coulthard, a former competitor, in the ARD documentary series.
Michael Schumacher the man is a chapter of his own, he ticks differently. His family was always an important place of retreat for him.
According to Sabine Kehm - his manager to this day - he has always protected this bastion himself. He never fully revealed the private Michael Schumacher, never completely opened his visor. The documentary series also takes a closer look at this side of Michael Schumacher's personality, who himself has his say in selected archive footage.
On 29 December 2013, he suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident. Since then, Michael Schumacher has not appeared in public again and is on the long road to rehabilitation.
Ten years after the stroke of fate, Andreas Troll filmed the documentary series at numerous international locations. Other prominent interviewees include Ralf Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Ross Brawn, Norbert Haug and Jean Todt.
All five episodes of "Being Michael Schumacher" will be available in the ARD media library from 14 December. Das Erste will show all episodes on 28 December from 23:25.
