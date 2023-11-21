"Being Michael Schumacher": ARD documentary in December

In the five-part documentary series "Being Michael Schumacher", author Andreas Troll tells the story of how the boy on the go-kart track at the gravel pit in Kerpen became a motorsport legend.

Numerous sporting greats and companions have their say. "Schumacher is an icon," says Dirk Nowitzki. Bastian Schweinsteiger only "really got to know the national anthem" through Schumacher's victories, for Franziska van Almsick Schumacher is a role model, an "important personality".

Controversies, misunderstandings, all of that only ever takes place on the racetracks. "He could be tough and ruthless," says David Coulthard, a former competitor, in the ARD documentary series.

Michael Schumacher the man is a chapter of his own, he ticks differently. His family was always an important place of retreat for him.

According to Sabine Kehm - his manager to this day - he has always protected this bastion himself. He never fully revealed the private Michael Schumacher, never completely opened his visor. The documentary series also takes a closer look at this side of Michael Schumacher's personality, who himself has his say in selected archive footage.

On 29 December 2013, he suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident. Since then, Michael Schumacher has not appeared in public again and is on the long road to rehabilitation.

Ten years after the stroke of fate, Andreas Troll filmed the documentary series at numerous international locations. Other prominent interviewees include Ralf Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Ross Brawn, Norbert Haug and Jean Todt.

All five episodes of "Being Michael Schumacher" will be available in the ARD media library from 14 December. Das Erste will show all episodes on 28 December from 23:25.

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12