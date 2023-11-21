Mercedes creates space for rookie: Vesti gets a go

Mercedes Junior Frederik Vesti will take part in the first free practice session at the Abu Dhabi GP. The Dane will also have a full day of testing in the W14 at the season finale next Tuesday.

Last month, the 21-year-old took part in FP1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix in place of George Russell. Now he will be in Lewis Hamilton's car for the second FP1 session in which the team has to field a rookie.

The final test of the season also marks the one-year anniversary since Fred drove an F1 car for the first time. Back then, he completed his laps at the same location in the W13.

Vesti is currently in second place overall in his second year in Formula 2. He has scored four wins and three other podium finishes so far this season. He still has the chance to win the title in the upcoming season finale.

"Driving in FP1 in Abu Dhabi is another step in my career. My first experience in an official practice session on an F1 weekend in Mexico was a great moment. I learnt a lot and it was great to support the team and work with Lewis and George. I'm looking forward to building on this experience at Yas Marina. I know the track well and that will undoubtedly make it easier to get going in the one hour of practice. I'm really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the W14 in FP1 and then in the post-season test. I would like to thank the team once again for giving me this opportunity," said Vesti.

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, said: "Fred did well in his first practice session in Mexico City. He completed the programme without any problems and helped us to start the weekend on a positive note. We are looking forward to having him back in the car in Abu Dhabi. It will be a busy weekend for Fred given his commitments in F2. However, he has shown that he has the maturity and confidence to handle it and I'm sure he will make the most of it this weekend."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12