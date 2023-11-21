Mercedes creates space for rookie: Vesti gets a go
Last month, the 21-year-old took part in FP1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix in place of George Russell. Now he will be in Lewis Hamilton's car for the second FP1 session in which the team has to field a rookie.
The final test of the season also marks the one-year anniversary since Fred drove an F1 car for the first time. Back then, he completed his laps at the same location in the W13.
Vesti is currently in second place overall in his second year in Formula 2. He has scored four wins and three other podium finishes so far this season. He still has the chance to win the title in the upcoming season finale.
"Driving in FP1 in Abu Dhabi is another step in my career. My first experience in an official practice session on an F1 weekend in Mexico was a great moment. I learnt a lot and it was great to support the team and work with Lewis and George. I'm looking forward to building on this experience at Yas Marina. I know the track well and that will undoubtedly make it easier to get going in the one hour of practice. I'm really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the W14 in FP1 and then in the post-season test. I would like to thank the team once again for giving me this opportunity," said Vesti.
Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, said: "Fred did well in his first practice session in Mexico City. He completed the programme without any problems and helped us to start the weekend on a positive note. We are looking forward to having him back in the car in Abu Dhabi. It will be a busy weekend for Fred given his commitments in F2. However, he has shown that he has the maturity and confidence to handle it and I'm sure he will make the most of it this weekend."
