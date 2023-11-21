Jos criticises Max Verstappen: Don't blindly go for it

Max Verstappen made his opinion of the race very clear in the run-up to the Las Vegas GP and also on site. His father gave him a telling off for it.

Max Verstappen doesn't let his mouth be shut. It was impressive to hear the Dutchman express his opinion in Las Vegas about an event that he fundamentally dislikes because it goes against his beliefs about what a Formula 1 event should be like.

"When I was a boy, I was carried away by the emotions of motorsport, not by any show elements. As a racer, I don't care about all the fuss," he said. Among other things.

Considering how important the Las Vegas GP is for Liberty Media, it was almost unbelievable how clearly Verstappen railed against the entire event.

His father gave him a whistle for it. "I think he can say things, but in this case in a nicer way. I told him that directly. He needs it from time to time. I also think that a lot of people's batteries are a bit flat," Jos Verstappen told the Telegraaf.

"But you could see that Max likes racing. I understand his opinion, but you can't blindly go for everything," said dad Jos.

Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko also explained: "Max is very straightforward, could perhaps have expressed himself a little more diplomatically, but he has now made up for everything. I am sure that the organisers are now very happy with him. You also have to bear in mind that we are at the end of the season. Everyone is tired, all the staff here were struggling with jet lag and had bags under their eyes."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12