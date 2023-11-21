Jos criticises Max Verstappen: Don't blindly go for it
Max Verstappen doesn't let his mouth be shut. It was impressive to hear the Dutchman express his opinion in Las Vegas about an event that he fundamentally dislikes because it goes against his beliefs about what a Formula 1 event should be like.
"When I was a boy, I was carried away by the emotions of motorsport, not by any show elements. As a racer, I don't care about all the fuss," he said. Among other things.
Considering how important the Las Vegas GP is for Liberty Media, it was almost unbelievable how clearly Verstappen railed against the entire event.
His father gave him a whistle for it. "I think he can say things, but in this case in a nicer way. I told him that directly. He needs it from time to time. I also think that a lot of people's batteries are a bit flat," Jos Verstappen told the Telegraaf.
"But you could see that Max likes racing. I understand his opinion, but you can't blindly go for everything," said dad Jos.
Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko also explained: "Max is very straightforward, could perhaps have expressed himself a little more diplomatically, but he has now made up for everything. I am sure that the organisers are now very happy with him. You also have to bear in mind that we are at the end of the season. Everyone is tired, all the staff here were struggling with jet lag and had bags under their eyes."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12