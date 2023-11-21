Premiere in Las Vegas: Many lessons to learn
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur did not hesitate when asked about possible improvements. "If we need to improve anything, it's the schedule. It's not easy to find the right timing for Asia, Europe, the East Coast and the West Coast," said Vasseur after the premiere of the race in the gambling metropolis.
"In the past, we didn't have any problems because Formula 1 was only for Europeans and we had to stick to the European schedule. Now it's a global project and it's much more difficult to find something that meets the expectations of the zones every 24 hours. But we will adapt it," said Vasseur.
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also sees the adjustment of the schedule as an urgent task. In Las Vegas, the sessions took place in the evening, sometimes not until midnight or even later, like the second practice session after the manhole cover problem.
"First, of course, we have to learn a lot of lessons. One of the things we need to look at is the schedule, because it was brutal for the team and all the men and women behind the scenes," said Horner.
"Everyone leaves Vegas a little bit bruised! Anyway, it was a brutal weekend for everyone behind the scenes and I think we need to think about how we can improve that in the future," said Horner.
His suggestion: "I think we should start the race a bit earlier in the evening because you can never please all the TV viewers. It's an American race. If we moved it to 8pm or so, it would be a bit more convenient for the men and women working behind the scenes," said the Briton.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12