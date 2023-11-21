Premiere in Las Vegas: Many lessons to learn

After the first race weekend in Las Vegas, one thing seems to be clear: Formula 1 needs to work on the Vegas GP schedule in particular for the future.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur did not hesitate when asked about possible improvements. "If we need to improve anything, it's the schedule. It's not easy to find the right timing for Asia, Europe, the East Coast and the West Coast," said Vasseur after the premiere of the race in the gambling metropolis.

"In the past, we didn't have any problems because Formula 1 was only for Europeans and we had to stick to the European schedule. Now it's a global project and it's much more difficult to find something that meets the expectations of the zones every 24 hours. But we will adapt it," said Vasseur.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also sees the adjustment of the schedule as an urgent task. In Las Vegas, the sessions took place in the evening, sometimes not until midnight or even later, like the second practice session after the manhole cover problem.

"First, of course, we have to learn a lot of lessons. One of the things we need to look at is the schedule, because it was brutal for the team and all the men and women behind the scenes," said Horner.

"Everyone leaves Vegas a little bit bruised! Anyway, it was a brutal weekend for everyone behind the scenes and I think we need to think about how we can improve that in the future," said Horner.

His suggestion: "I think we should start the race a bit earlier in the evening because you can never please all the TV viewers. It's an American race. If we moved it to 8pm or so, it would be a bit more convenient for the men and women working behind the scenes," said the Briton.

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12