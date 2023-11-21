Challenge to Mercedes: Ferrari has the momentum

The battle for second place in the world championship behind Red Bull Racing is a tight one, with Mercedes and Ferrari separated by just four points. The momentum clearly belongs to the Reds.

The most important decisions in Formula 1 have been made. Nevertheless, there are still supposedly "little things" at stake in Abu Dhabi. For example, second place in the constructors' championship, which brings additional money. And at least a little prestige.

Only four points separate Mercedes and Ferrari. And the Reds are in good form, having recently made up a few points. "If you consider that we were 60 points behind a few races ago, we are on a good path," said team boss Fred Vasseur.

"But Abu Dhabi will be a different story, four points is nothing," said Vasseur. Nevertheless, he is optimistic. "We were able to race in Monza, in Singapore, in Austin, in Mexico and this weekend on different tyres, in different conditions and with different compounds and we can be more than motivated ahead of Abu Dhabi. The momentum is on our side, so let's see what happens."

Nevertheless, Vasseur warns not to jump to conclusions, "because last time [in Brazil] Mercedes were nowhere to be found in terms of tyre management, and this weekend they drove a decent race."

Vasseur continued: "From track to track, compound to compound, it's a different story, and [in Las Vegas] the conditions were quite cold compared to the rest of the season, but we've had good management in the last couple of races, but it's always touch and go."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12