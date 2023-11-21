Challenge to Mercedes: Ferrari has the momentum
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The most important decisions in Formula 1 have been made. Nevertheless, there are still supposedly "little things" at stake in Abu Dhabi. For example, second place in the constructors' championship, which brings additional money. And at least a little prestige.
Only four points separate Mercedes and Ferrari. And the Reds are in good form, having recently made up a few points. "If you consider that we were 60 points behind a few races ago, we are on a good path," said team boss Fred Vasseur.
"But Abu Dhabi will be a different story, four points is nothing," said Vasseur. Nevertheless, he is optimistic. "We were able to race in Monza, in Singapore, in Austin, in Mexico and this weekend on different tyres, in different conditions and with different compounds and we can be more than motivated ahead of Abu Dhabi. The momentum is on our side, so let's see what happens."
Nevertheless, Vasseur warns not to jump to conclusions, "because last time [in Brazil] Mercedes were nowhere to be found in terms of tyre management, and this weekend they drove a decent race."
Vasseur continued: "From track to track, compound to compound, it's a different story, and [in Las Vegas] the conditions were quite cold compared to the rest of the season, but we've had good management in the last couple of races, but it's always touch and go."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12