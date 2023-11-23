Max Verstappen: "Working on weaknesses and strengths"

Max Verstappen scored his 18th GP victory of the season in Las Vegas. The Red Bull Racing star is hoping to continue his winning streak next year. And he explains how the team intends to achieve this.

The 2023 Formula 1 year will live long in the memory of Red Bull Racing - that is already clear ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The team from Milton Keynes has won 20 of the 21 races so far this year, with champion Max Verstappen standing on the top step of the podium 18 times, and the Dutchman hopes that he can continue to ride the wave of success next year.

"Of course it will end at some point, but hopefully not too soon," said the Red Bull Racing star about his run of success. The fact that he can clinch his 54th GP victory in Abu Dhabi and overtake Sebastian Vettel in the all-time leaderboard is "obviously crazy, that's an incredible number and it would be great if it works out".

"But we are also focussing on next year and on taking the momentum with us and continuing to win," emphasised Verstappen, who also revealed: "We are obviously doing our best and we know our weaknesses. We are working on that as well as on further improving our strengths."

"It's clear that we also have weaknesses, you only have to look at Singapore. In general, we were not so strong on street circuits, we have more problems there, and we can also improve when riding over kerbs and bumps," the three-time champion specified when asked.

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03 Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12