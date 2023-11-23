Max Verstappen: "Working on weaknesses and strengths"
The 2023 Formula 1 year will live long in the memory of Red Bull Racing - that is already clear ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The team from Milton Keynes has won 20 of the 21 races so far this year, with champion Max Verstappen standing on the top step of the podium 18 times, and the Dutchman hopes that he can continue to ride the wave of success next year.
"Of course it will end at some point, but hopefully not too soon," said the Red Bull Racing star about his run of success. The fact that he can clinch his 54th GP victory in Abu Dhabi and overtake Sebastian Vettel in the all-time leaderboard is "obviously crazy, that's an incredible number and it would be great if it works out".
"But we are also focussing on next year and on taking the momentum with us and continuing to win," emphasised Verstappen, who also revealed: "We are obviously doing our best and we know our weaknesses. We are working on that as well as on further improving our strengths."
"It's clear that we also have weaknesses, you only have to look at Singapore. In general, we were not so strong on street circuits, we have more problems there, and we can also improve when riding over kerbs and bumps," the three-time champion specified when asked.
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03 Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12