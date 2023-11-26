Max Verstappen after Abu Dhabi victory: "Unbelievable!"

It's a perfect season finale for world champion Max Verstappen: victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his 54th triumph in the premier class, his 19th in the 2023 GP season, his fourth in a row at the Yas Marina Circuit.

It is the 113th GP win for his Red Bull Racing team, the 21st this season (out of 22 races) and the seventh on the world's most expensive racetrack (four wins for Max, three wins for Sebastian Vettel).

The 26-year-old Dutchman said after his 98th podium finish in Formula 1: "The whole team should be so proud of our performance, what an incredible year! Many thanks to everyone and a special greeting to Franz Tost, who had his last race as team principal today. Many of us have grown under Franz and appreciate his school."

"19 wins, doesn't that sound incredible? I got really emotional during the final lap, because I knew that this was the last lap I would be allowed to drive in this wonderful racing car. I was a little surprised myself at how moved I was."



"Just a huge thank you to everyone in the team. I always say that my goal has to be to improve year on year, but let's be honest - I don't know how I'm going to go one better next season. The whole team should be really proud of their work."



"The race car factory is already working flat out on the 2024 car, but I realise that our opponents are not sleeping, they want to catch up with us next season and we will have to stretch ourselves enormously to maintain our lead."





How the race went

At the start in front of 60,000 spectators, Leclerc initially got away better than Verstappen, but then the champion made an irresistible charge into the first corner and took the lead. Leclerc squeezed past at the end of the back straight, Verstappen countered. The Monegasque then attacked again before the banked left-hand bend, but Max positioned his car skilfully and stayed in front. The two gave each other respectful space.



Hamilton was briefly off track on the right in turn 1 and came back onto the track ahead of Pérez, the Mexican later took 9th place, Hamilton let him go. Position after three laps: Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Tsunoda, Alonso, Gasly, Pérez and Hamilton. McLaren brought Norris in ahead of Piastri to attack Leclerc.



Russell put pressure on Piastri and passed him twice, but the Australian was able to counterattack both times. Daniel Ricciardo had to bring the AlphaTauri racer into the pits early - a tear-off visor had got caught in the air intake of the left front brake.



On lap 11, Russell finally got past Piastri. At the front, Verstappen drove just as fast as was necessary to keep the tyres reasonably alive. Pérez snatched 8th place from Gasly.



Alonso, then Piastri picked up fresh tyres on laps 13 and 14. Then Norris and Russell came in. But no good stop for Norris, so Russell now ahead of Lando. Hamilton nudged Gasly's Alpine when the Frenchman braked. Hamilton also picked up fresh tyres, but the front wing was not changed.



On lap 17, leader Verstappen pitted, which put Leclerc in the lead for one lap before the Monegasque also came in.



Position on lap 19: Tsunoda (second Japanese driver to lead a Formula 1 race after Takuma Sato at the Nürburgring in 2004), Stroll, Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Bottas, Norris, Piastri and Alonso.



Ferrari took Leclerc ahead of Sainz (the Spaniard still without a stop), while Verstappen set off in pursuit of Tsunoda. Yuki's tyres had had enough on lap 22.



After lap 24, 19 of 20 cars had received fresh tyres (only Bottas had not), with Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Piastri, Alonso, Pérez, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Sainz only 16th.



Second wave of tyre stops from lap 35, Russell, then Norris, then Leclerc, then Hamilton. Position on lap 37: Verstappen, Pérez, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Stroll, Ocon, Sainz and Piastri, then Hamilton and Alonso, who grumbled: "We have the slowest car on the straights. By a long way." But that didn't stop Alonso from making up places.



Pérez pitted on lap 42, followed by Verstappen. Max then ahead of Leclerc again, then Russell, Norris, Pérez, Tsunoda, Piastri, Sainz, Alonso and Hamilton.



Pérez squeezed past Norris, contact. Lando: "He drove into me." Sergio: "He drove into me." Pérez gave up the position, but then got past again. Norris continued to moan: "That's dangerous driving, he had so much space."



Lap 48: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc, then Russell, Pérez, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Alonso, Hamilton and Sainz.



The FIA imposed a 5-second penalty for Sergio Pérez. For the collision with Norris. The Mexican was not amused: "Why am I being penalised? I was in front."



Leclerc then allowed Pérez to slip past to wipe out the five-second penalty on Russell. But that wasn't enough for Ferrari to beat Mercedes in the Constructors' Cup. So Verstappen ahead of Leclerc and Russell.





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:27.980 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap