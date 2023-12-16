Giedo van der Garde: Racing career over

Giedo van der Garde ended his Formula 1 career years ago. Now the 38-year-old Dutchman has announced the end of his racing career in an emotional video statement.

Giedo van der Garde was only a regular driver in Formula 1 for one season: in 2013, he drove for the inferior Caterham F1 Team, for whom he was unable to score any points. After finishing the season in 22nd place in the championship, he moved to Sauber's reserve bench and completed seven training appearances in his new role.

The collaboration ended with a lawsuit against his employer over contractual disputes. Van der Garde, like Felipe Nasr and Marcus Ericsson, had a Sauber contract for the 2015 season, but Nasr and Ericsson sat in the two GP racers from Hinwil after he had reached an agreement with the team.

He has now announced the end of his racing career in an emotional video that he posted on social media. "Today I say goodbye to racing," explained Van der Garde. "Am I a little sad? Maybe, but still proud and happy. Because it was a great time."

Van der Garde, as well as race drivers Felipe Nasr and Marcus Ericsson, all ended up caught up in the dispute as courts ruled in Van der Garde's favour, but the Dutch driver opted to accept a settlement from Sauber and forgo his place in the team as then-team boss Monisha Kaltenborn forged ahead with Nasr and Ericsson.