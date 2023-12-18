Nicknames of the GP stars: Chilli, Lion and Fatty

Formula 1 fans have been extremely inventive over the years when it comes to giving their favourite drivers nicknames. However, some drivers have come up with their own, sometimes rather strange nicknames, such as the Australian Daniel Ricciardo or Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz (E) - "Chilli"

The 29-year-old Spaniard wears a chilli pepper on the back of his helmet or sometimes a sun hat decorated with peppers - but why? The Ferrari driver explains: "It goes back to friends and a few wet and cheerful nights. They had been drinking to excess and went from Carlos to Charlie to chilli. But I don't like spicy food, especially not chilli peppers."

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) - "The Honey Badger"

For years, Daniel Ricciardo has been driving with a picture of a honey badger on the back of his helmet, often in various guises, or with the words "Honey Badger". How did the Australian get the honey badger? Daniel: "The reason is my coach at the time, Stuart Smith. He had seen a documentary and said: 'This animal is fabulous, the combative honey badger and you have a lot in common'. I thought so too."

Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) - "Iceman"

McLaren team boss Ron Dennis initially called Räikkönen the "Ice Kid" due to his cool demeanour. But this did not go down well, especially as Kimi matured quite quickly from a boy to a man - so "Iceman" was found, Kimi himself even had it tattooed on his left forearm in 2008 and also drove with the corresponding lettering on his helmet.

James Hunt (GB) - "Hunt the Shunt"

In the early stages of his racing career, the Englishman James Hunt smashed up so many racing cars that the rhyming Brits associated his surname Hunt with "shunt" (accident in racing slang). James did not let this upset him, went his own way and became Formula 1 World Champion in 1976.

Maurice Trintingnant (F) - "Petoulet"

After the Second World War, the Frenchman competed in the 1945 race in Boulogne Forest in a Bugatti that had served as a home and toilet for rats for years. The rodents' droppings are called "petoules" in French. Another curious fact: Trintignant was often to be found in the paddock wearing a pointed cap because his head would quickly freeze. However, this did not result in a nickname.



Vittorio Brambilla (I) - "The Gorilla from Monza"

Vittorio Brambilla was given the monkey name because of his beefy physique, a stone-crushing handshake and a rustic driving style. Brambilla was a man with two faces. Calm in person in the paddock and very popular, unpredictable on the track and therefore feared. Brambilla was happiest when he was working on cars in his workshop. Then he was not a gorilla, but a lamb.



Nigel Mansell (GB) - "Il Leone"

The Tifosi admired Nigel Mansell's courage. When the Englishman climbed into his Ferrari in 1989/1990, his Italian fans knew that Mansell would give his all; the Brit was a guarantee of fireworks. That's why they reverently christened him "il leone", the lion.



Jack Brabham (AUS) - "Black Jack"

The Australian got his name not only because he had black hair, but also because of his dark side. His rival on the track, Sir Stirling Moss, said: "When it came to staying in front, Jack was no prude when it came to his choice of means. He'd drive off the side of the track to cover you with a shower of gravel."



Juan Manuel Fangio (RA) - "El Chueco"

The five-time world champion was reverently called "maestro" by fans and rivals alike. The members of his former football team were less reverent. They called Fangio "el chueco", the crooked-legged one.



José Froilán González (RA) - "The Pampas Bull"

With powerful arms and a bull neck, the Argentinian man manoeuvred his racing cars around the corners, but the bull from the Pampas was a nickname that was mainly used in Europe. At home, they often called him "el cabezón" (the big head).



Alain Prost (F) - "The Professor"

The Frenchman rarely drove as fast as he could, but usually only as fast as he had to. His extremely methodical way of working, with a keen eye for every detail that could be an advantage, as well as his above-average racing intelligence earned him the nickname "Professor".



Carlos Reutemann (RA) - "Lole"

The nickname of the Argentinean rider, who died in July 2021, goes back to his childhood, according to his own statements. Carlos loved animals and would happily hop after piglets, in Spanish "los lechónes", which became "Lole".



Carlos Pace (BR) - "Moco"

José Carlos Pace's nickname is based on one of the seven dwarves, the quiet one. And the young Carlos was quiet because his parents moved from Brazil to his old homeland of Italy after he was born, but then moved back to Latin America. Carlos spoke Italian better than Portuguese, so he said little or nothing in Brazil. In the Italian dialect, "moco" can mean mute.



Jean-Pierre Jarier (F) - "Godasse"

A godasse is an old shoe or slipper. The Frenchman Jean-Pierre Jarier got the name from a photographer friend, which actually means "godasse de plomb", or lead foot.



Giuseppe Campari (I) - "El Negher"

In the 1920s and 1930s, the Italian was a star, as feared in a single-seater as he was in a sports car. "El Negher" was a variation in Milanese dialect of "il negro", the black man, because Campari had a dark complexion and turned a deep brown when he spent long periods in the sun.



Alberto Ascari (I) - "Ciccio"

Trademark of the only Formula 1 champion from Italy: blue helmet, blue shirt that stretched over a protruding belly, hence "ciccio".