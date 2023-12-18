Verstappen, Alonso, Hamilton: what cars will be called in 2024

It's like a game for Ferrari fans: the tifosi are already passionately discussing what the 2024 racing car from Maranello might be called. Ferrari always keeps the name of the red goddess a secret.

The Italians have often gone down strange paths when it comes to race car designations: the name of the 2017 racer, SF70H, was broken down like this - Scuderia Ferrari, 70 for the company's 70th birthday, H for hybrid technology. In 2018, the car was then called SF71H. Logically, the car for the 2019 season should have been called SF72H, but what is logical at Ferrari? The 2019 Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc was promptly named SF90, for Scuderia Ferrari and the founding of the company by Enzo Ferrari 90 years ago.

Of course, the Italians often associate the name of the new racer with the year, see F2004 for the car in which Michael Schumacher won the fifth title in a row for Ferrari. However, there are also some unusual ones: in 2011, 150 years of Italy were celebrated with the Ferrari 150º Italia, while in 2003 the car was named F2003-GA to commemorate the late Gianni Agnelli. In 2022, it was named F1-75 to commemorate the day the first Ferrari sports car was produced.

Enzo Ferrari himself loved type designations that indicated the number of cylinders and engine capacity. The legendary Ferrari 312 was so named because it had a three-litre twelve-cylinder engine, while the shark-mouth 156 was so named because it had a 1.5-litre V6 engine in the rear.

For 2023, Ferrari took the classic approach with SF-23, which means that next year's model, which will be presented on 13 February, should be called SF-24.



What does it look like for the other racing car manufacturers?



Mercedes named Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's 2023 model the F1 W14 (the 14th model since the return to GP racing in 2010) to hark back to its glorious racing past, such as the W25 of the 1930s or the W196 of the 1950s, the W simply standing for Wagen. There will be no departure from this system; the 2024 Mercedes will be called the W15.



Red Bull Racing is very pragmatic: RB19 is likely to be followed by RB20 in the coming season. The series began with the RB1 from 2005 and there was no Formula 1 racer called RB17 - because Red Bull's hypercar was given this name.



Since Racing Point (formerly Force India) became Aston Martin in 2021, the Greens have been competing with the abbreviation AMR, for Aston Martin Racing. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll's race car will be called AMR24 next year.



Why Aston Martin, actually? Because company founder Lionel Martin liked racing on the Aston hill, and he thought Aston Martin had a good sound.



McLaren changed its name a few years ago. In 2016, the McLaren MP4-31 was the 30th car from "Marlboro Project Four" - Ron Dennis' original racing team in Formulas 3 and 2, which was later elegantly renamed "McLaren Project Four". The number remained, the abbreviation changed: to demonstrate the new start at the traditional British racing team, the 2017 car was called MCL32 (MCL for McLaren), but the series was interrupted in 2023 - because of 60 years of McLaren. The 2023 McLaren was called MCL60. Either the Brits return to the old series (that would be MCL37), or they continue with 60, which would be MCL61.



Scuderia Toro Rosso had abbreviated the team designation to the type designation STR, we had arrived at STR14 in 2019. But since 2020, the racing team from Faenza has been competing under the name AlphaTauri. So in 2023 we have an AT04 (fourth model from AlphaTauri). In 2024, the second Red Bull team will compete under a new name, so there will also be a new model designation.



At the beginning of 2021, the Formula 1 Renault became an Alpine racing car. The Alpine company was founded by Frenchman Jean Rédélé in 1955; the name goes back to his victory in the 1954 Alpine Cup. In 1973, Renault took over the majority shareholding in Alpine. The brand became known worldwide through the A110 sports car.



Alpine was to be found in Formula 3 and Formula 2 either alone or as a partner of Renault and also accompanied the first tentative turbo steps towards the premier class. The first Formula 1 chassis in view of Renault's Formula 1 entry in 1977 was the Alpine A500 prototype two years earlier. As a nod to the past, the Alpine car was called the A524.



Haas began its Formula 1 adventure with the VF-16 model, the VF referring to entrepreneur Gene Haas' first CNC machine, which was called the VF-1 at the time. VF stands for vertical milling, and internally it was joked that the VF-1 meant the very first one. Either way, the 2024 Haas racer is called the VF-24.



Incidentally, a running hare can be recognised on the Formula 1 racers of US entrepreneur Gene Haas. How is that? Mike Arning from Haas F1: "Gene's surname comes from Dutch and means the same as in German - Hase. We thought it would be quite funny to have a Haas rabbit on the car."



FW46 is the name of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant's 2024 racer because of team founder Frank Williams, who passed away in November 2021. It is the 46th GP racer from the third-oldest Formula 1 racing team (after Ferrari and McLaren).



Sauber is a special case, and not just because of its location in Switzerland. The team was called Alfa Romeo for many years, but the Italians left the Formula 1 stage once again at the end of 2023. The 2024 chassis will be called Kick Sauber, and the type designation will be C44. The C refers to a person - the wife of company founder Peter Sauber, Christiane.