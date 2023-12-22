McLaren CEO Zak Brown: Delighted with Alonso's success

Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso made a strong start to the season with Aston Martin. This also pleases his former employer McLaren, as CEO Zak Brown emphasises in his review of the year.

Fernando Alonso may not have written the most successful chapters of his career with McLaren, but the two-time world champion has driven for the Woking-based team twice: in 2007, he fought a fierce battle with then Formula 1 rookie Lewis Hamilton for the world title, which ultimately went to Ferrari star Kimi Räikkönen.

Alonso, who scored the same number of points as his team-mate at the time, had to settle for third place in the standings. Like Hamilton, he had achieved four victories and twelve podium finishes. However, the Briton finished five races in second place, which Alonso only managed four times. After this intense season, the Spaniard switched to the Renault team.

He returned to McLaren in 2015 and experienced four difficult years with the traditional racing team from Woking. The now 42-year-old was unable to fight for the world championship title and had to make do with the occasional top 10 finish. He repeatedly vented his anger about the difficult starting position with the not very competitive GP car in public.

Nevertheless, McLaren CEO Zak Brown is delighted with the recent successes that the 32-time GP winner has been able to celebrate this year. In his review of the year, the American says: "It was great to see our former driver Fernando Alonso, at 42, prove that age is no barrier to success - he took six podiums in the first eight races."

Brown also had praise for the competition in general: "Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin didn't make it easy for us, but we gave our all in every race on every lap, which led to an exciting final sprint. The decision in the constructors' championship was only made in the final race of the season."

