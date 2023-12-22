McLaren CEO Zak Brown: Delighted with Alonso's success
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Fernando Alonso may not have written the most successful chapters of his career with McLaren, but the two-time world champion has driven for the Woking-based team twice: in 2007, he fought a fierce battle with then Formula 1 rookie Lewis Hamilton for the world title, which ultimately went to Ferrari star Kimi Räikkönen.
Alonso, who scored the same number of points as his team-mate at the time, had to settle for third place in the standings. Like Hamilton, he had achieved four victories and twelve podium finishes. However, the Briton finished five races in second place, which Alonso only managed four times. After this intense season, the Spaniard switched to the Renault team.
He returned to McLaren in 2015 and experienced four difficult years with the traditional racing team from Woking. The now 42-year-old was unable to fight for the world championship title and had to make do with the occasional top 10 finish. He repeatedly vented his anger about the difficult starting position with the not very competitive GP car in public.
Nevertheless, McLaren CEO Zak Brown is delighted with the recent successes that the 32-time GP winner has been able to celebrate this year. In his review of the year, the American says: "It was great to see our former driver Fernando Alonso, at 42, prove that age is no barrier to success - he took six podiums in the first eight races."
Brown also had praise for the competition in general: "Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin didn't make it easy for us, but we gave our all in every race on every lap, which led to an exciting final sprint. The decision in the constructors' championship was only made in the final race of the season."
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island