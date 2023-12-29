Michael Schumacher: GP career began with fraud

Some Formula 1 fans are turning up their noses: certain scenes in the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive" are a little too liberally scripted for them. But if the streaming professionals had been presented with a script about Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 debut, the Americans would probably have turned it down with thanks - too implausible.

After all, Michael Schumacher's unprecedented Formula 1 success story begins with a can of tear gas spray. No, really! The starting point for Michael Schumacher's dream Formula 1 career was an unbelievable scene on the streets of London.

In mid-August 1991, the then Jordan racing driver Bertrand Gachot was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a London court. The judge considered it proven that the Luxembourg-born driver had unlawfully ended a conflict with a taxi driver with irritant gas.

Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan had a problem: he was left without a second driver. The lively Irishman considered several options: Stefan Johansson, Derek Warwick, even Keke Rosberg, regardless of the fact that the Finn had not sat in a GP racer for five years and had not spoken excessively often about a comeback during this time.

Jordan had his back to the wall: he had started the Formula 1 adventure in Phoenix in 1991 with a wafer-thin budget. Although the Jordan 191 with its green paintwork and advertising stickers from Fuji Film, 7UP and BP looked well financed, in reality it was not. Ultimately, the then 43-year-old team boss realised that he would not be able to avoid a paid driver.



Michael who?

Jordan had vaguely heard of Michael Schumacher. Schumi had triumphed in the Formula 3 race in Macau the previous year and raced in the Mercedes-Benz junior team in the World Sports Car Championship.



There was also contact between Jordan and Schumacher's manager Willi Weber, as there had been talks that Weber might take over Jordan's Formula 3000 racing team.



Weber got in touch with Jordan, and Eddie's words are legendary when the enterprising Willi praised his protégé: "Michael who?"



This was followed by a small, well-kept scam. When Eddie asked if Schumacher had any experience at Spa-Francorchamps, Willi Weber replied: "Of course he does, he's been there dozens of times." In truth, Michael had never seen the circuit that was to become his Formula 1 living room up close.



Willi Weber didn't let up and covered Jordan with phone calls.



Eddie was still leaning towards Keke Rosberg. But the Jordan team manager at the time, Trevor Foster, also advised his boss to choose Michael Schumacher.



Record at Silverstone

The cash-strapped Jordan paid £80,000 (more than 200,000 euros today) for Michael Schumacher's first Formula 1 test on the Tuesday before the Belgian GP on the small Silverstone circuit. Willi Weber paid the bill.



After the World Sports Car Championship race at the Nürburgring, Schumacher, Mercedes Sports Director Jochen Neerpasch and Weber flew to England.



One day later, Michael Schumacher slipped into the green overall of regular driver Andrea de Cesaris. By today's standards, the Jordan delegation in Silverstone was ridiculous: team manager Foster, PR manager Ian Philipps, three mechanics, and that was it.



Foster later commented on the first test: "On the second lap, Michael sped past us through the chicane with red-hot brake discs. His driving style made me break out in a sweat. I told Willi Weber to please calm his driver down. The car had the engine in it that we wanted to drive in Belgium. We couldn't afford an engine failure. Weber spoke to Schumacher, and Michael was a little surprised - he said he hadn't even started properly yet."



Foster let Schumacher drive another series of ten, then got him out of the car and rushed to the nearest phone (note: no mobile phones yet). "I explained to Jordan that Schumacher had driven faster than de Cesaris and Gachot had ever done here."



The contract was drawn up for Belgium: 150,000 pounds. Guaranteed by Mercedes-Benz, organised by Schumacher's sponsors Dekra and TicTac.



Time for a confession

Once in Belgium, it was time for a confession. Willi Weber first had to tell Michael Schumacher that he had been fooling Eddie Jordan about his track knowledge. Then he had to come clean with the team boss.



Weber: "I simply told him that I was wrong about the track - Michael knows Zolder, not Spa-Francorchamps."



Jordan was less than impressed, but Weber was able to calm the angry team boss: "He asked me what on earth we should do now. I said: 'Nothing, let the boy drive and everything will be fine'."



Regular driver Andrea de Cesaris sensed something bad. Team manager Trevor Foster asked the Roman to chauffeur the German rookie around the circuit in a hire car, but the Italian found one excuse after another and the track inspection never took place.



Michael Schumacher, all pragmatism, shrugged his shoulders, took a folding bike out of the boot of his Mercedes company car and pedalled off.



Overnight stay in the youth hostel

There was not much sign of the glamour of Formula 1: because something had gone wrong with the hotel reservation, Michael Schumacher and Willi Weber spent the night in a youth hostel.



The rest is a piece of Formula 1 history: Schumacher was in the top ten from the first practice session, set the eighth-fastest time in qualifying and even moved up to seventh on the grid due to a penalty for Riccardo Patrese.



Andrea de Cesaris, who started the race in eleventh place, came within a whisker of a podium finish, but then the Cosworth engine fizzled out shortly before the end.



We never found out in which position Michael Schumacher could have finished his first Grand Prix: Shortly after the start, already in 5th place, the Jordan rolled out after the Eau Rouge - clutch failure.



A year later, Michael Schumacher would win his first Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, the first of 91 GP triumphs. Schumi was already sitting in a Benetton by then.



But that's another story.