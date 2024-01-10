Drumbeat: Günther Steiner leaves the Haas team
He is one of the most popular figures in the Formula 1 paddock and has been there from the very beginning: as team principal of Haas, Günther Steiner has steered the fortunes of the racing team from North America and provided plenty of laughs for fans, drivers and team principal colleagues. Now the cheerful South Tyrolean, who has found many fans thanks to his strong language and direct manner, has unexpectedly left the Haas team.
His successor will be Ayao Komatsu. The 47-year-old Japanese has been with the Haas team since 2016. He has more than 20 years of Formula 1 experience, both on the technical and management side. Team owner Gene Haas explains: "I would like to start by thanking Günther Steiner for his hard work over the last ten years and I wish him all the best for the future."
With a view to the last place in the constructors' championship that Haas occupied last year, the namesake of the youngest Formula 1 racing team on the grid adds: "It was clear that we had to improve our performance on the track. With the promotion of Ayao, we have put technology at the centre of our management."
"We have had some successes, but we need to consistently deliver results that help us achieve our overall goals as an organisation. We need to be efficient with the resources we have, but the key to our success as a team is improving our design and engineering capabilities. I'm looking forward to working with Ayao and basically making sure we fulfil our potential, which is very much in line with my desire to really compete in Formula 1," added the 71-year-old.
Komatsu himself explains: "I am obviously delighted to have the opportunity to become Haas Team Principal. I have been with the team since its debut in 2016 and am naturally passionate about its success in Formula 1. I look forward to leading our programme and the various competitive activities internally to ensure we can build a structure that produces better performances on the track."
"We are a performance-orientated company. We obviously haven't been strong enough recently, which has been frustrating for all of us. We have great support from Gene and our various partners, and we want to reflect their enthusiasm with an improved product on the track. We have a great team of people in Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello, and I know that together we can achieve the results we are capable of," adds the new team boss, who is to focus entirely on sporting matters. A Chief Operating Officer, who will work at the European plant in Banbury, will take care of everything else.
