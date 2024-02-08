Nico Hülkenberg 2024: First test on 11 February
All the experience of twelve years in the premier class was of no use: Nico Hülkenberg only scored points once in 22 races in the 2023 season - in seventh place in Australia.
The 2015 Le Mans winner finished in the top ten ten times, but his racing car was a real tyre eater, and so the sad picture was repeated from one Grand Prix to the next - Nico and his Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen fell back from a good starting position in the race and usually finished without points.
Nico Hülkenberg (36) finished 16th in the world championship, while the Dane Kevin Magnussen (31) only managed 19th place. Haas finished bottom of the championship because their opponents were more efficient.
Team owner Gene Haas then pulled the ripcord and did not extend the contract of team principal Günther Steiner. Instead, the American promoted chief engineer Ayao Komatsu as the new team principal.
Nico Hülkenberg never beat about the bush. At the end of the disappointing season, the man from Emmerich said: "The signs were there early in the season that we would fall behind. The second half of the season was really tough. I think there was only an opportunity for me to score one or two points in Singapore, but we missed out on that due to a strategic mistake."
"Apart from that, we just didn't have the speed in the race to finish in the points. Even in Grands Prix where many cars retired, we were simply too far away from the top ten. That's obviously not great. We have to pick ourselves up and do a better job, and everyone in the team will give it their all."
At the beginning of February, Haas revealed the colours in which Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will line up, and now the US team has also shown what the new racing suits of the two GP veterans will look like.
The new Haas VF-24 will undergo its first functional test at Silverstone on 11 February.
Formula 1 presentations
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format