Jack Doohan (Alpine): "This is my advantage for 2025"

Jack Doohan, son of motorbike legend Mick Doohan, will not be racing in 2024 after two full seasons in Formula 2. The 21-year-old Australian explains why this could prove to be an advantage.

The past has shown that taking a year out to work as a test driver doesn't have to be an obstacle to having a great Formula 1 career. Fernando Alonso drove tests for Renault for a year and went on to win two world championship titles. Oscar Piastri was built up by Alpine and also didn't race for a year, but then joined McLaren and had a fabulous first year in the premier class in 2023, including his victory in the Qatar sprint.

And now Jack Doohan. The 21-year-old offspring of five-time motorbike world champion Mick Doohan (58) has two years in Formula 2 behind him - he finished sixth overall in 2022 and improved to third place in 2023, behind Sauber protégé Théo Pourchaire and Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti.

Alpine has now decided: The promising Australian's further training will take the form of a test programme. The French company is organising ten days of private testing, and the young Doohan will regularly sit in the race simulator to support regular drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

Lewis Hamilton's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari at the end of 2024 will bring a lot of movement to the driver market, with more than a dozen contracts of the 2024 drivers expiring. Alpine is preparing for the eventuality that one of the two local drivers might succumb to the lure of another team.

Jack Doohan says: "Leaving aside the regular drivers, I will be the man with the most kilometres in a Formula 1 car in 2024. And we're not talking about short stints here. We're talking about race distances, on a dry track and on a wet track, in high temperatures and in clammy conditions. I will be on track in all conditions, and that makes me an attractive alternative for the GP teams."



"My entire focus this year is on being one of the 20 drivers on the Formula 1 grid next season. I want to show Alpine team boss Bruno Famin that there is no way round me if Pierre or Esteban leave the team."



"I have a multi-year contract with Alpine, I see my future here. I've been here for three years now, I know everyone at the team well and the atmosphere is great."



"As far as my programme is concerned, I will drive a 2021 car for one day and a 2022 car for nine days. I will adapt quickly. Just like I did in Abu Dhabi 2023. I drove the first practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit after my Formula 2 stint and was only half a tenth of a second slower than Pierre Gasly."



Doohan will drive on these circuits in 2024: Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Monza, Red Bull Ring, Silverstone, Barcelona, Zandvoort.



In addition to his testing programme and work in the simulator, Jack Doohan will be on site for all 24 races as a reserve driver for Gasly and Ocon.



Jack Doohan says: "We've split it like this - for all races that are more than a three-hour flight from the factory, I'll be there from A to Z. For the other races, and that includes all the Grands Prix in Europe, I sit in the simulator on Friday and then go to the venue."



Could Doohan not have competed in the World Endurance Championship, where Alpine has its own team? Jack says: "We talked about it, but we quickly came to the conclusion that it would be better to concentrate on racing Formula 1 cars."





