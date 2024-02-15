Red Bull Racing RB20: The opponents are in the dark

The Red Bull Racing RB20 for the 2024 GP season has been presented in Milton Keynes (England). Opponents will have to wait to see what RBR has in store. The car will already look different in Bahrain.

So this is it, the RB20, the Red Bull Racing car with which the seventh Constructors' Cup is to be won in 2024, the racing car with which Max Verstappen wants to become a four-time world champion.

Of course, Red Bull Racing's world championship rivals have also been keeping a close eye on the unveiling and the first images of the car. They are probably pretty much in the dark. Because of course RBR has not yet revealed the cards on 15 February as to what technical goodies are in the RB20.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "It's an evolution of last year's successful model, but people will see that we've been pretty aggressive with some of the details."

And that might not just relate to details: It's entirely possible that an innovative racing team like Red Bull Racing could come up with the solution of arranging the intake of the sidepods vertically rather than horizontally, for example. Let's take a look.



Behind the success of the Red Bull Racing racing cars is Adrian Newey, the best Formula 1 engineer of the past 30 years. The 65-year-old Englishman starts by looking back a year. "We had a good car in 2022, the first year of the new wing car era, with which we were able to win both titles."



"We then worked on certain weaknesses in the car and, to our enormous amazement, we realised halfway through the season how impressive the lead over our opponents was. The rest is history."



Frenchman Pierre Waché, Head of Engineering at Red Bull Racing, adds: "In no other sport is the technical competition as fierce as in Formula 1. To be successful, the work of every department must be first class. Our goal must be to maintain this level. I can sense an enormous desire in my team to build on the great successes of last year."



Adrian Newey on the RB20: "You can't take your foot off the accelerator if you want to stay ahead. You have to look critically at every area of even such a successful car and ask yourself the question - what can we do better? We can see that we have achieved improvements in all areas: Mechanics, vehicle dynamics, aerodynamics."



"Now the question of all questions is: Is that enough to be at the front again? Honestly, we don't know either."



Pierre Waché: "We have thoroughly analysed the areas in which we can get more out of a modern wing car. We also talked extensively with the drivers, because their feedback on the car's weaknesses is fundamental. We then built on the strengths of the RB19 and put a more powerful car on its wheels in every respect."





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





