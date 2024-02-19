Hamilton and Schumacher: what they have in common

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher are very different. But the two superstars also have a few things in common, as Aldo Costa reveals.

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton: many companions always emphasise the areas in which the two Formula 1 superstars differed.

Aldo Costa did the same for Profondo Rosso, the Formula 1 blog by Italian journalist Leo Turrini on QN Motori.

However, he also emphasised "that Michael and Lewis are less far apart than you might think". His example: "Both have always had a very analytical approach to things on the racetrack."

"They are meticulous and very professional," he said, and both know "that at certain levels it's the details [...] that determine the result."

Another important point: how they treated the people they worked with. It was a "false impression" that Schumacher was like a robot because of his meticulousness.

"Michael was very human in his working relationship. He sat with the engineers and calmly shared his feelings about the car he was driving," said Costa.

Hamilton's approach was very similar in this area, according to Costa: "I got to know Lewis better because I had a role at Mercedes that brought me into more direct contact with the driver. He and I were a symbiosis. Hamilton, like 'Schumi', asks for trust and trusts you," he explains.

