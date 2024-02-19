Andrea Kimi Antonelli: The best since Max Verstappen?

Mercedes promoted young driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli a few months ago. The Italian is taking a huge step. Is he even making two?

He will go straight from the Formula Regional European Championship, which he won this season, to Formula 2, where he will race for Prema Powerteam.

Born in Bologna, Italy in 2006, Kimi joined the Junior programme in April 2019 having already won several titles and championships in the Junior karting categories.

His success in karting continued when he secured the WSK Euro Series and Super Master Series titles before winning the FIA European Karting Championship in the OK class twice.

At the end of 2021, he got his first taste of Formula 4 racing, claiming several podium finishes. In 2022, he switched to Formula 4 for his first full season, in which he won both the ADAC Formula 4 Germany and the Italian Formula 4 with Prema Racing.

At the beginning of 2023, he won the Formula Regional Middle East Championship title, followed by the Formula Regional European Championship.

Nevertheless, it is a balancing act with young talents. On the one hand, you should let them off the leash and give them driving time. On the other hand, it is important not to burn them out. Finding the happy medium is not always easy.

Especially when a golden opportunity suddenly presents itself, as a seat at Mercedes will become vacant in 2025 when Lewis Hamilton switches to Ferrari. Antonelli is being touted as a possible candidate.

"We have to be careful, because there is a lot of hype about him. Bringing him into F2 is a big step, because these cars are heavier and much more powerful," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told formula1.com before Hamilton's switch was announced. And that was about Formula 2.

"If we give him time and don't expect him to drive everything into the ground in his first season, I think he can become a great in this sport. He's 17 - that's so young," said Wolff, who also hinted that Mercedes might do something daring.

But he may have what it takes to take off quickly. "From everything I've heard about Antonelli, he's pretty damn special," wrote former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok on X. "I spoke to the Formula 3 engineers who did a private test with him recently. They said he was the best driver in an F3 car since Verstappen!"

"McLaren's gamble with Lewis (Hamilton, editor's note) worked out in 2007," the Indian also recalled of Hamilton's start.

