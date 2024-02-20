Formula 1 winter testing: Why are they racing in Bahrain?

Fans have been waiting a long time for this: finally, several engines are roaring again in Formula 1 - the winter tests will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit from 21 to 23 February. The first GP weekend of the year will then take place a week later.

But how did Formula 1 actually decide on the small island state as a trial run for the GP season? The decision was made out of necessity in 2021: Formula One Management (FOM) and the ten Grand Prix racing teams agreed that this made the most sense - after the first part of the World Championship programme had to be rearranged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Testing and racing in the same place makes more sense than testing in Catalonia and then racing in the Middle East. In addition, the coronavirus situation in Bahrain was less dramatic than in Catalonia at the time.

For cost reasons, Formula 1 testing has been increasingly restricted over the years. Just a few years ago, four days each were spent at three different Spanish circuits (Valencia, Jerez, Barcelona) before a season; in 2023, the entire pre-season preparation consists of just three days, i.e. one and a half per regular driver.



In 2022, everything was a little different: Formula 1 received a completely new generation of racing cars including low-profile tyres, so the test programme was expanded, also in consultation with the racing teams - three days in Barcelona, three days in Bahrain, then the first world championship race at the Bahrain International Circuit.



For years, various team bosses have repeatedly spoken out in favour of Bahrain as a test track. In 2018, for example, the members of the premier class were amazed at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - the entire circuit was covered in snow and normal testing was out of the question. Clearly, there were once again calls for the GP squad to prepare for the season under the Arabian sun of Bahrain rather than in wintry Catalonia.



We've been through all this before. Team managers and drivers were already clamouring years ago that it was essential to have test drives in safe weather and conditions like those that would later be encountered at the Bahrain or Australian Grand Prix.



After the gallop in Jerez (Andalusia) at the end of January 2014, when Formula 1 entered the new turbo hybrid era, testing then took place for eight days in the Sakhir desert (Bahrain). The Arabs proved to be exemplary hosts. There was plenty of sunshine, but after a short time the grumbling started all over again.



I can well remember how the then Pirelli race director Paul Hembery grumbled: "Bahrain is much further away from everything than Spain, so this test location is also more expensive. Logistically, Bahrain is a nightmare. If you have a problem, it takes much longer to fly out parts or have new ones delivered. The flight takes six hours, not two. This has caused major delays for some teams."



Excuse me, but what exactly was not to be expected? Any Formula 1 fan could have explained this to the teams, even before negotiations with representatives from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain. The distance to the factories in the UK, Italy and Switzerland was doubly difficult for the racing teams at the time because we were talking about the beginning of the turbo era and the new racing cars were seen more in the pits than on the racetrack.



That can't happen in this form in 2024: The teams have much better simulation tools than back then and two years of experience with the new wing cars.



Racing will take place every day from Wednesday 21 February from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm local time, with a one-hour lunch break from 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm. For spectators in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, this means The GP stars take to the track at 8.00 a.m. Central European Winter Time and race until 5.00 p.m., by which time it is already dark in Bahrain.





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format