Sandstorm in Bahrain: When nothing works at the test

Whenever Formula 1 heads to the Bahrain International Circuit, the wind, which often changes direction, is always an issue. And with the wind comes the sand. Sometimes nothing works on the race track.

Modern Formula 1 racing cars react sensitively to wind: at the end of a straight, a headwind increases downforce but also reduces top speed. A tailwind makes the car light, which requires a lot of feel when braking. The cars don't like wind from the side at all. Some cars are more susceptible to wind than others.

It gets particularly tricky when the wind is gusty, as it often is on the Bahrain International Circuit. Or when it changes direction in a short space of time, which also makes it difficult to set up the car.

And with the wind comes the sand in Bahrain.

During the Formula 1 winter tests on the Bahrain International Circuit, it is not uncommon for the naked eye to see the cars swirling sand blown onto the track, especially on the first day. But how big a problem is sand really?



During the three-day test drives on the BIC, we experienced several times how the wind not only shifts, but also picks up significantly in between. As a result, a fine layer of sand can be deposited on the rough tarmac, whirled off the racing line by the rear wheels of the racing cars.



We have had a Bahrain Grand Prix since 2004, the first Formula 1 World Championship race in the Middle East. In Sakhir (the name stands for "the one who wins hearts"), sand can become a real problem.



Race track architects are powerless against Mother Nature. Especially because the circuit is located in the middle of the desert and the constant wind constantly fans - or whips - sand onto the race track. Nobody has forgotten what happened in Bahrain in February 2009, when a sandstorm paralysed the winter tests.



Basically, the problem of sand is bigger here than on the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi or on the fast street circuit in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, because those tracks are more sheltered from the wind and are located by the sea.



The BIC, on the other hand, is located in the centre of the island of Bahrain. Highly efficient sweepers are therefore used, which not only sweep away the sand, but also suck it out of the pores of the tarmac.



The engine manufacturers have also taken precautions - with special air filters that have proven their worth in desert rallies. It has been proven in recent years: If the engine of a rally car can breathe normally in the desert, then it's no problem for a GP power unit either.



In fact, in all the years of the Bahrain GP, we have not experienced a single engine failure that was directly attributed by the specialists to the effects of sand.



Wind as a nuisance is part of everyday Formula 1 life.



Sand as an engine killer, however, is a Formula 1 myth.





