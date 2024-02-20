Bahrain test: Regular driver ill, who will stand in?

In February 2023, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was unable to test in Bahrain because he suffered broken bones in his hand after falling off his racing bike. Who would stand in for the regular drivers today?

In 2023, Canadian Lance Stroll experienced the Bahrain test as a spectator: he suffered fractures in both wrists after falling off his racing bike. Brazilian Felipe Drugovich climbed into his new Aston Martin.

Shortly before the start of the 2024 winter tests, we took a look at who would replace the 20 regular drivers in the premier class should one of them not be fit to drive.

Red Bull Racing

Liam Lawson is named as a reserve. The 22-year-old New Zealander did an excellent job as a replacement for Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri in 2023.

Mercedes-Benz

The replacement for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell is Mick Schumacher or Frederik Vesti. Both are named as reserve drivers.



Ferrari

If Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz are not able to drive in 2024, the following could be used: the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, the Russian-born Israeli Robert Shwartzman or the Englishman Oliver Bearman.



Aston Martin

Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, Formula 2 champion in 2022, is once again lined up as reserve driver.



McLaren

The traditional English racing team has nominated IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward and Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa as reserve drivers.



Alpine

Australian Jack Doohan will be the reserve driver for Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon in 2023.



Racing Bulls (Visa Cash App RB)

Red Bull Racing reserve driver Liam Lawson is also available here if Daniel Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda are absent.



Stake F1 (Sauber)

Formula 2 champion Théo Pourchaire from the Sauber junior programme is on standby. Zane Maloney is also named as a reserve.



Williams

The third-oldest GP team has not yet named a reserve driver.



Haas

As in previous years, Pietro Fittipaldi would step in if a Haas driver is unable to compete. Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman is also a possibility.





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format



