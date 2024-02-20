Bahrain test: Regular driver ill, who will stand in?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In 2023, Canadian Lance Stroll experienced the Bahrain test as a spectator: he suffered fractures in both wrists after falling off his racing bike. Brazilian Felipe Drugovich climbed into his new Aston Martin.
Shortly before the start of the 2024 winter tests, we took a look at who would replace the 20 regular drivers in the premier class should one of them not be fit to drive.
Red Bull Racing
Liam Lawson is named as a reserve. The 22-year-old New Zealander did an excellent job as a replacement for Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri in 2023.
Mercedes-Benz
The replacement for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell is Mick Schumacher or Frederik Vesti. Both are named as reserve drivers.
Ferrari
If Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz are not able to drive in 2024, the following could be used: the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, the Russian-born Israeli Robert Shwartzman or the Englishman Oliver Bearman.
Aston Martin
Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, Formula 2 champion in 2022, is once again lined up as reserve driver.
McLaren
The traditional English racing team has nominated IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward and Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa as reserve drivers.
Alpine
Australian Jack Doohan will be the reserve driver for Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon in 2023.
Racing Bulls (Visa Cash App RB)
Red Bull Racing reserve driver Liam Lawson is also available here if Daniel Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda are absent.
Stake F1 (Sauber)
Formula 2 champion Théo Pourchaire from the Sauber junior programme is on standby. Zane Maloney is also named as a reserve.
Williams
The third-oldest GP team has not yet named a reserve driver.
Haas
As in previous years, Pietro Fittipaldi would step in if a Haas driver is unable to compete. Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman is also a possibility.
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format