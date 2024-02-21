Haas VF-24: Nico Hülkenberg without a tyre eater?

The US American Haas racing team was the only GP team to briefly show the 2024 race car just before the start of testing. Nico Hülkenberg hopes that his car is no longer a tyre eater.

Years ago, the GP racing teams put rows of new cars on display before the start of winter testing. Over and out. On 21 February, only the team from the US machine tool manufacturer Haas briefly showed the car, the VF-24 of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg.

The new Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu says: "Our first goal is to make progress in relation to 2023. In the medium term, we want to bring improvements to the cars that all hit the mark."

The Japanese driver admits: "Our Achilles heel last season was tyre wear. We didn't manage to keep the tyres alive in the race. This is a key issue at the test here in Bahrain. We have to bring the new car and the tyres into harmony. Everything else is based on these findings."



GP veteran Nico Hülkenberg says: "For 2024, I obviously hope that we will be less affected by tyre wear. If we want to show better races, then we have to get a grip on that. The new race car looks good. We think we've improved a lot of areas, but at this stage of the year it's always the same - no-one knows where that will lead in terms of competitiveness."



In action on the first morning of testing:



Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes

George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15

Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault

Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari