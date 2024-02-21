Mercedes on the track: Wolff finds this encouraging

Mercedes wants to fight for the title again in 2024 with the W15. Toto Wolff explains what he finds encouraging and what the mood is like at the Silver Arrows after the eventful weeks.

Toto Wolff is confident. At least he radiates a certain optimism, even though the tests in Bahrain at the start of the season have of course not yet yielded many findings.

"We had a day of filming yesterday and a few aero tests this morning, during which no relevant lap times were achieved. But so far the feedback from the drivers has been: yes, this is something we can start working with, and that is encouraging," said the Mercedes team boss.

In addition, the mood on site is generally positive. "The focus for this season was to have a stable platform from which we can develop, and let's see if we have that," said Wolff.

Mercedes has now been able to let the announced switch of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari from the 2025 season sink in a little. Now that the dust has settled, there is "a new dynamic", as Wolff notes:

The Austrian: "It's absolutely fine on a human level, and also professionally we still have a whole season ahead of us, we want to have the most competitive car, both drivers should have the opportunity to achieve the best possible results, and how great would it be to end this year on a high with Lewis? We've had some wonderful times and we still have ten months ahead of us where we will give it our all."

Wolff believes the Silver Arrows are well prepared for a long season. In addition to the momentum, morale is also intact, he emphasised.

"We have done a great job. We have spent a lot of time analysing ourselves and thinking about what we can do better. What we have seen is an organisation that is really fired up and keen to fight and develop a car that is faster, while sticking to our mindset and values. That's something we want to achieve this year and it may have been a little difficult at the beginning how we manage that for the rest of the season, but now everything has settled and we're just focussing on the moment."

Bahrain test 21 February, standings after 4 hours

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:32.548 min (66 laps)

2nd Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

3. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

4th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (56)

5th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

6th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:33.230 (47)

7th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (67)

8th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

9th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)