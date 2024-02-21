Dr Helmut Marko: Did opponents copy the wrong car?

Red Bull Racing has not limited itself to refining the RB19 model. A bold path is being taken in terms of the sidepod concept. Details from Red Bull chief consultant Dr Helmut Marko.

Red Bull Racing won 21 of 22 races in the 2023 GP season, with Max Verstappen triumphing 19 times and Sergio Pérez twice. Carlos Sainz and Ferrari have only triumphed once against RBR, winning the Singapore night GP.

How do you make a dominant car like the Red Bull Racing RB19 even better? Answer: By taking another bold step.

The RB20 model is far more than an evolution, it is an exclamation mark for the competition - because RBR has stunned the opposition, especially with regard to the sidepod concept. We could also say: it is a question mark for the rivals, who are currently puzzling over what else RBR has in store here.



Red Bull Racing is relying on various cleverly placed and small cooling inlets, which will make it possible to successfully implement an idea in a further Evo stage of the car that Mercedes failed with in 2022 and in the first half of the 2023 season - we are talking about extremely compact sidepods, known as "size zero" in the full-throttle industry.



Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko spoke about this concept on ServusTV: "Our solution may not be quite as extreme as Mercedes', but it's going in a similar direction. It worked very well in the wind tunnel and in the simulation."



The 80-year-old from Graz points out: "Mercedes was convinced by the data of the side-box-less concept. In practice, however, it didn't work at all. In theory, the approach is logical because such a solution generates less drag. Our Adrian Newey would prefer a car without a radiator. But that would be a bit difficult for the engine people."



Red Bull Racing wants to remain best in class through innovation. The 2024 race cars of the opposition have shown how many rivals are increasingly orientating themselves towards RBR. But Dr Marko smiles: "Maybe they haven't copied the latest model."





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)



Not in action until 22 February:

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT