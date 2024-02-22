Ferrari at the Bahrain test: Cautious optimism

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing set the tone on the first day of winter testing in Bahrain. The balance of power behind them indicates this: Ferrari will at least have to contend with McLaren.

Behind them, it will be a hotly contested battle between the oldest and most famous Grand Prix racing team (Ferrari) and the second oldest and second most successful (McLaren). It is still difficult to assess how strong Mercedes and Aston Martin are.

Ferrari started work with Monegasque Charles Leclerc at the wheel. The five-time GP winner says: "We covered a lot of kilometres, which is essential when testing in order to learn something about the car. The car is responding as expected and has confirmed the good first impression from the Fiorano debut."

Two-time GP winner Carlos Sainz on his first day of testing in the new Ferrari SF-24: "The positive thing is that we were able to work through our entire programme without any problems. I completed more than one GP distance. That's a good start."



On 22 February, Leclerc will again drive first (from 8.00 a.m. European time, for four hours), Sainz will take over after the lunch break and drive from 1.00 p.m. (3.00 p.m. in Bahrain).





In action on 22 February

Red Bull Racing: Sergio Pérez, then Max Verstappen

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc, then Carlos Sainz

McLaren: Oscar Piastri, then Lando Norris

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso, then Lance Stroll

Alpine: Pierre Gasly, then Esteban Ocon

Williams: Logan Sargeant

Racing Bulls (Visa Cash App RB): Yuki Tsunoda, then Daniel Ricciardo

Stake F1 Sauber: Guanyu Zhou, then Valtteri Bottas

Haas: Nico Hülkenberg, then Kevin Magnussen





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)