Red flag in Bahrain: trouble with drainage again!

Forced break at the Bahrain International Circuit: Race control has red flagged the Formula 1 tests after Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) lost carbon parts when driving over the drainage grid along the kerb on the approach to turn 10.

#While Ferrari and Mercedes are currently inspecting their cars, an inspection of the incident site is underway with Formula 1 Race Director Niels Wittich. The clock continues to tick mercilessly.

According to initial findings, a grid of the water drain on the outside of the kerb has come loose from its anchoring. All the drains along the track are now being checked, and ways and means of repairing the damaged drain are being sought at turn 11.

Manhole covers and drainage: trouble time and time again

SPEEDWEEK.com readers will remember: After just under ten minutes of the first practice session on the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit 2023, it was all over - Carlos Sainz' Ferrari came to a halt after a nasty knock. As it turned out, the concrete frame of a water valve cover had broken and then damaged Sainz's car. Alpine also reported damage to Esteban Ocon's car.



The FIA cancelled the practice session, then all the lids on the more than six-kilometre circuit had to be checked and repaired if necessary. The first practice session could not be completed, the second took place with a considerable delay, a fiasco.

Water valve cover, drainage, manhole cover? Wait a minute, there was something! That's right - the first free practice session for the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku also had to be cancelled after George Russell's accident. Loose manhole covers remain a deadly hazard in motorsport.



After George Russell drove over a loose manhole cover and his Williams was badly damaged, the first free practice session for the Azerbaijan GP could not be resumed.



Specialists swarmed out even then to secure the manhole covers. It sounds simple, but it's not - there are 320 such manhole covers around the Baku City Circuit, for example!



It is not that unusual in Formula 1 for drain covers to become a deadly hazard. Something similar happened in Monaco in 2018. Only one thing could stop the Red Bull Racing drivers on training Thursday in Monte Carlo - a manhole cover. Max Verstappen was on an extremely fast lap when the red flag was shown in the second free practice session. As it turned out, there was a problem with a manhole cover at the exit of Casino Square towards Mirabeau.



Former race director Charlie Whiting (who passed away in March 2019) went to the scene. Out of nowhere, a van with welding equipment and specialised personnel appeared. The Monegasques are extremely fit in such cases, as this was not the first time there had been trouble with manhole covers.



On the first day of practice in Monaco in 2016, Nico Rosberg's Mercedes lifted a manhole cover out of its anchorage, which subsequently hit Jenson Button's McLaren-Honda. After the incident, a replacement cover was procured and tightened again with a welding torch. In principle, all manhole covers are specially welded or secured before a race weekend on the street circuit. However, this was obviously not enough for the cover in question.



But why not? As it turned out: A crack had formed in the 25 by 25 centimetre panel. When Formula 1 racing cars drove over it again and again, the cover broke - even though it had been welded at four points. Incidentally, it is a solid plate, not a grille; the grille is located behind it. The plate is normally opened to inspect the drainage.



The FIA stewards then asked the race organisers to check all the manhole covers again. This was done on Thursday evening and into the night. A similar inspection was carried out after the 2018 incident.



In 2010, Rubens Barrichello crashed heavily at the top of the casino. As it turned out later, the Brazilian had apparently slashed his tyre on a manhole cover. The Williams technicians believe that the front tyre of the racer sucked out the cover at the time, which damaged the rear tyre. The tyre burst on lap 31 and at 260 km/h "Rubinho" was just a passenger.



But there was trouble not only in Monaco, but also on the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. A curious crash in Malaysia in 2017 brought the second free practice session to a premature end - and a badly damaged Haas car. Romain Grosjean was the victim of a loose manhole cover that caused his right rear tyre to explode.



In Baku 2016, a drain cover came loose in the pit lane when the then Williams driver Valtteri Bottas drove a little close to the pit wall. The cover was thrown onto the track, but fortunately the metal fragment did not hit anyone.



The man from Geneva had a stroke of luck and was uninjured in the accident. The Malaysian race organisers paid for the damage of around 750,000 dollars. They are insured for such cases.



In 2005, former McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya drove over a manhole cover in Shanghai, which had risen up like an angry snake. The underbody and radiator were damaged.



In 1990, the Spaniard Jesus Pareja drove over a loose manhole cover during the World Sportscar Championship race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the petrol tank of his Porsche 962 was slashed open and the Group C racer started to burn. Fortunately, Pareja got out of his car in time.