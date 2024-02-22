Hamilton ignored by Mercedes, therefore to Ferrari?

Did Lewis Hamilton sign with Ferrari because he wasn't listened to at Mercedes? Almost a year ago, the most successful Formula 1 racing driver told BBC Radio 5: "There were certain things I said to the team in 2022. I spoke about the faults of last year's car. I've driven so many cars in my life, I know what a racing car needs. And what it doesn't need."

"It's about responsibility. It's about someone standing up and saying, 'Do you know that? We haven't listened to you. We're not where we want to be, and we have a lot of work to do.'"

The issue continued in relation to the seating position. Hamilton in a press conference: "I don't know how many fans have noticed. But we at Mercedes sit closer to the front wheels than drivers of other racing cars. For my taste, this seating position is too far to the front axle. When you're driving, it feels like you're sitting on the front wheels. And that's one of the worst feelings in a racing car."



"This position changes the whole behaviour of the car and the driver's perception of how the car moves in detail. And the handling of the car becomes much more unpredictable than when you sit further back, closer to the centre of the car. I have to admit, I really struggle with that."

"The seating position is something I definitely need to change in the future. At the time, the engineers told me: 'This is the right solution for this car'. But if I had known how it would feel later on, I would never have agreed to it."



In season 6 of the success documentary "Drive to Survive" (online on 23 February), the 103-time GP winner says: "In 2022, I complained to the team and said what we should change. Otherwise we wouldn't get out of our rut. I said: Please do something! But I remember getting the answer: 'We already know what we're doing, you're wrong'."



"That was an interesting moment. For me it was like: All right, I'll back off a bit then, I don't want to step on anyone's toes here. And then the 2023 season started, and we were talking about the same topic, and now suddenly it was like, 'Oh, maybe you were right back then after all'."



"I wanted to win races again in 2023. And then I sat in the new car and it was like the malicious sister of the 2022 model. I don't even know what winning feels like anymore. Well, we have to carry it with dignity, but we've gone in the wrong direction."



In a scene from Monaco, Hamilton tells his team colleagues in the Netflix documentary: "The weak part of the car is the rear. The wing is as big as a barn door, it creates so much drag. And it was the same last year and the year before that."





Bahrain test 22 February, standings after three hours

1. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:31.750 (36 laps)

2nd Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.328 (35)

3rd Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:32.578 (30)

4th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:32.879 (20)

5. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.053 (31)

6th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:33.225 (39)

7th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.715 (38)

8th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:33.804 (33)

9th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:37.534 (31)

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:38.706 (40)





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)