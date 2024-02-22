Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls): "They don't show everything"

Japan's Yuki Tsunoda is at work with the Racing Bulls (officially Visa Cash App RB) in Bahrain. He believes that during the three-day winter test, a racing team is hiding what it is really capable of.

Of course, after almost one and a half days of testing at Bahrain International, fans and experts alike are puzzled: What will the balance of power in the premier class look like in 2024?

Japan's Yuki Tsunoda doesn't know either. The 23-year-old drives for the racing team that once started out as Toto Rosso and AlphaTauri and is now officially known as Visa Cash App RB. Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko calls the second Red Bull team the Racing Bulls.

In the paddock of the Bahrain International Circuit, Tsunoda, who finished 14th in the 2021 and 2023 World Championships, assesses the situation as follows: "Let's leave Red Bull Racing aside as the leader. Aston Martin and Ferrari look okay, McLaren too. It gets more complicated behind them."

The 63-time GP participant believes: "We seem to be in a pretty good position. Our aim is to be at the front end of the midfield and there are encouraging signs of that here in Bahrain. Our car is undoubtedly an improvement on last year's car."



"But there are still a lot of question marks. If we look at the midfield, Williams have certainly not shown everything they are capable of."





Bahrain test 22 February, standings after three hours

1st Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:31.750 (36 laps)

2nd Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.328 (35)

3rd Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:32.578 (30)

4th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:32.879 (20)

5. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.053 (31)

6th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:33.225 (39)

7th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.715 (38)

8th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:33.804 (33)

9th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:37.534 (31)

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:38.706 (40)





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)