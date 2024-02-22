Nico Hülkenberg: New boss exposes nonsense immediately

GP veteran Nico Hülkenberg returned to the premier class as a regular driver in 2023. It was a tough year. This was repeated time and time again - Hülki put in a fantastic performance in qualifying, often finishing in the top ten, only to be mercilessly left behind in the race because the Haas chassis proved to be a tyre eater.

The 36-year-old from Emmerich did not beat about the bush: "The second half of the season was really tough. I think there was only one opportunity for me to score one or two points in Singapore, which we missed due to a wrong strategy decision. Even when a lot of cars retired, we were just too far away. We have to do better."

Where are we now? What initial insights has the 2018 seventh-placed driver gained about his new car, the Haas VF-24?

The 203-time GP participant tells SPEEDWEEK.com in the paddock of the Bahrain International Circuit: "We have now completed one and a half days and are in the middle of the process of learning more and more about the new car. I've mainly done runs with a lot of fuel on board and on medium and hard tyres. If I compare us with the situation a year ago, then we are certainly in a better position."



"We've made progress, no doubt, but it's hard to say where that will take us at the moment. The car is building up more grip and developing downforce more consistently. That's all good."



Last year's race car was fast on one lap, but weak in endurance racing. Do you have to compromise on qualifying speed in order to be better positioned in the Grand Prix? Hülkenberg: "If it were that easy, then I would always opt for more race pace. But it's still a bit early to judge that in detail."



"I once drove behind a Sauber here and then also behind an Aston Martin. The behaviour of the car behind an opponent has hardly changed. I can't yet say what effect that has on tyre wear. We need to improve that in general."



Another weak point of the 2023 Haas: extreme sensitivity to wind. Nico knows: "Wind is always poison for a modern wing car. You can also feel it with the new car, it always changes the balance. And here in Bahrain in particular, it's also unpredictable - one corner the car is one way, the next, when the wind comes from a different direction, it's completely different. That makes your life difficult and remains an issue."



"One problem last year was the car's handling with the tyres, but also the fact that we made hardly any progress over the course of the year. We did put an Evo stage on the car, but it hardly changed anything. That was annoying. Because we started the season well, but were then left behind. And that is also one of the tasks of the new team boss Ayao Komatsu - he has to set up the team in such a way that ideas are developed to react to such a problem."



"Ayao is of course a completely different type to Günther Steiner. He's an engineer, so no technician can talk rubbish to him, he sees through it straight away. He sees everything from a technical perspective, and he has already set the course for us to improve our organisation in terms of personnel. That's all positive."



What has hardly changed: The cars are still as hard as a rock, every bump maltreats the drivers. Nico: "The rear of the new car feels more stable, also in the way it absorbs bumps, such as undulations and kerbs. But even if it's a bit better, it's still a disaster in terms of comfort in a racing car with so little suspension travel. So a Rolls-Royce will probably no longer be a modern wing car!"