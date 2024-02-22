Russell: The driver names on Wolff's phone

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari will also influence the future of George Russell. Does he have any say in the search for a successor?

At Mercedes, the changes that Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari will bring are still being played down somewhat. There won't be any in the short term anyway, as team boss Toto Wolff emphasised on Wednesday during testing in Bahrain.

Russell made similar comments on Thursday. "So far, nothing has really changed. I think everyone is a professional, we all have our jobs, and the engineers are just motivated to build the fastest car, and Lewis is still motivated to do the best job possible," said Russell.

After the 2024 season, however, Mercedes will be facing a radical change, as the personnel constant Hamilton is breaking away and the Silver Arrows are repositioning themselves. But Russell is not fazed by this either.

It's not wrong: in terms of driving, he has one of the best drivers in history as a team-mate in Hamilton.

"It's going to be an interesting few months to see what happens, but as far as I'm concerned, I've been team-mates with arguably the greatest driver of all time for the last two years and I have no concerns about who lines up alongside me," said Russell.

"Whether it's an experienced driver or a young driver, I personally feel I'm in a great position to take the team forward and start the next chapter of the team," Russell continued.

Interesting question in this context: How much say will he have?

"I think it's important for any team to have good harmony between the drivers, because that carries over to all the engineers and the whole team, but ultimately the decisions rest with Toto and the board. We've already had a lot of discussions and I've been with Toto a lot this winter," says Russell.

He has to laugh as he remembers Wolff's phone: "It was quite funny to see the drivers' names pop up on the phone and I got some calls and text messages on my phone as well, it was quite interesting. But as a team we're in a really good position to move on to this next chapter."

Bahrain test 22 February, standings after three hours

1st Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:31.750 (36 laps)

2nd Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.328 (35)

3rd Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:32.578 (30)

4th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:32.879 (20)

5. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.053 (31)

6th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:33.225 (39)

7th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.715 (38)

8th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:33.804 (33)

9th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:37.534 (31)

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:38.706 (40)





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)