Lewis Hamilton: "We still have to make progress"

On Thursday, Lewis Hamilton sat in the Mercedes W15 for the first time during testing in Bahrain. He drew a positive conclusion afterwards: the W15 drives better.

Lewis Hamilton has now also completed his first day in the new Mercedes W15. On Thursday, the Briton took his seat in the Silver Arrow, with which Mercedes intends to attack at the front again in 2024.

The morning was all about aerodynamics and data collection. In the afternoon, it was again a mixture of race stints and work on individual laps. He set his best lap on the C3 tyre in 1:31.066 minutes, which put him in third place.

"It was a productive day out there," said Hamilton. "We learnt a lot about the W15, both on the long runs and working on a lap."

His initial impressions echo those of George Russell, who sat in the W15 on the opening day. "We've definitely improved with this year's car and it's much more enjoyable to drive."

Hamilton thanked the team members at Brackley and Brixworth "for the effort they have put in to achieve this. I'm really grateful for all their hard work".

"We still need to make progress, of course. But this is a good foundation to build on. We will keep our heads up and continue to work on improvements, both for the rest of the test and for next week," said the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton will be back in action on Friday at the end of testing, as will team-mate Russell.

Bahrain test 22 February

1st Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:29.921 (84 laps)

2nd Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:30.679 (129)

3rd Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:31.066 (123)

4th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:31.256 (52)

5th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:31.361 (88)

6th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:31.750 (54)

7th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:32.029 (96)

8th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.199 (78)

9th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:32.227 (97)

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.328 (35)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:32.578 (43)

12th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.053 (31)

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.715 (38)

14th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:33.804 (33)

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24 Ferrari, 1:36.611 (93)

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:37.509 (31)

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:38.074 (40)

Not back in action until 22 February:

Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes

Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)