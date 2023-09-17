GT World Challenge: Four fight for Bronze Cup title

The Bronze Cup season of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup comes to an end in Valencia. No less than four driver pairings fight for the title in the one-hour race.

As the Bronze Cup will not compete in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup season finale in Zandvoort due to track capacity, the title will already be decided in the second round in Valencia. Four cars will fight for the title in the 60-minute race.

With 16.5 points still to be awarded, the following drivers have a chance to win the title:

1st Alex Malykhin - Pure Rxcing - Porsche 911 GT3 R - 55 points.

2nd Henrique Chaves/Miguel Ramos - Garage 59 - McLaren 720S GT3 - 53 points

3rd Dennis Marschall/Andrey Mukovoz - Tresor Attempto Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3 - 44.5 points

4th Robert Renauer/Ralf Bohn - Herberth Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R - 43.5 points

Malykhin, who also has the best grid position of the title contenders and shares the car with DTM driver Ayhancan Güven, thus has the best starting position. In the Pure Rxcing Porsche, which is supported by Herberth Motorsport, he starts the race from 27th on the grid and second in class.

But Malykhin has to watch out, because Ramos is lurking in 29th position and third in class. Mukovoz and Bohn start from positions 32 and 30 respectively.

The overall champion of the Bronze Cup in the combined classification of the Sprint Cup and the Endurance Cup will also receive a starting place in the 24h Le Mans 2024 for the first time this year.