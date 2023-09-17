Great joy: Alex Malykhin wins Bronze Cup title

Alex Malykhin is champion in the Bronze Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. In his Porsche 911 GT3 R, he drives to his first class win of the year and the title in the final race of the season.

Alex Malykhin is champion in the Bronze Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. In the last race of the season in the class, the Bronze Cup will not start at the season finale in Zandvoort due to capacity problems, the driver competing under a British licence was crowned title winner.

Together with DTM driver Ayhancan Güven, Malykhin drove to class victory in the fiercely contested class and thus clinched the title.

The victory in the final race of the Bronze Cup season in the Sprint Cup was also Malykhin's first win of the season in sprint races.

For Pure Rxcing, it is the first title in GT3 racing in the first year of the team's existence. The Lithuanian team is supported by the Bavarian Porsche experts from Herberth Motorsport.

In a fortnight, the overall title of the Bronze Cup will be awarded at the Endurance Cup in Barcelona, where Alex Malykhin also has good chances of winning the title. The overall champion of the Bronze Cup in the combined classification of the Sprint Cup and the Endurance Cup will also receive a starting place at the 24h Le Mans 2024 for the first time this year.