Anne van Galen: Back on the Strec after a broken neck

The Dutchwoman had crashed badly during a training event at the Schleizer Dreieck in 2022 and suffered fractured vertebrae and head injuries. She visited her IDM colleagues in Assen.

When asked by IDM live stream host Danijel Peric how things were going, Anne van Galen replied after a moment's hesitation, "I'm okay". The word "good" didn't really come across her lips yet. Last year, the Dutchwoman was competing in the IDM Supersport with Team RR Socia and had a bad crash during a training session at the Schleizer Dreieck and has not competed in a race since.

"I had a broken neck and head injuries," van Galen says of her 2022 accident. "I'm still fighting to get back to full fitness. As best as I can." At Assen, she visited her former Supersport colleagues on the grid. "I'm clearly wearing the wrong clothes," said van Galen jokingly, who had lined up in a casual look and looked around. "I'm supposed to be wearing my leather suit here."

At the beginning of 2017, Anne van Galen had bought a Yamaha R6 and started racing in the Dutch OW Cup (Open Wegrace Cup). The Dutchwoman ended up third in the SportCup 600. In 2018 she dared to move up a class to the next competition, the ProCup 600. Again a year later she moved up to the SuperCup 600. Anne van Galen was again placed in the top 10 and was voted best newcomer in this class.

The highlight of the 2021 season for Anne van Galen was a guest start in the IDM Supersport 600 at the TT Circuit in Assen. "Oh, that was sooo cool, I knew right away that the IDM was my thing, I would love to race there," said the then 34-year-old. After a good debut in 2023 at the first races, the premature end then came at a training event in Schleiz. Van Galen crashed in the first bend after the start and finish straight. After receiving first aid on the track, she was flown to hospital by helicopter.

As the Dutch magazine racesport.nl then reported, van Galen only regained consciousness a day later in the Jena clinic. "The feeling and movement in her left leg and arm returned," racesport.nl read. "A double cervical vertebrae fracture and bleeding in the groin caused the severe brain contusion, damage and severing of two large veins."

"After consultation with specialists," it went on to read, "it seems completely impossible that she will be doing any sport in the foreseeable future, let alone getting back on a bike." After all, she has made it back to the 2023 IDM grid after a long recovery period, albeit only as a guest, but from the outside looking in, she is in top form and in as good a mood as ever.

"When I hear the sound of the bikes on the grid," she still reveals, "I think f...k. I should be standing here too. With motorbike and helmet and everything. But it's still a long way for me. But one weekend I want to try again, just one more."