Mikhalchik congratulates Alt on IDM Superbike title

His chances of winning the third IDM Superbike title were not great at the finale at the Hockenheimring. In the end, Mikhalchik showed himself to be a fair loser and was one of Flo Alt's first congratulators.

Ilya Mikhalchik had ridden onto the podium of the World Endurance Championship at the 24 Hours of Le Castellet the weekend before last with his colleagues, including Markus Reiterberger, and had to get used to his BMW in IDM trim again first in Hockenheim. "There is already a difference between the EWC BMW and the IDM version," explains the three-time IDM champion and third in the current Endurance World Championship. "Apart from the name, the bikes have nothing in common."

But that didn't stop the Ukrainian from securing the last pole position of the year. "That's nice," he assessed his performance afterwards, "especially because I wasn't able to train here in advance like most of the top ten riders. And as for my theoretical title chances? I'm happy if someone else wins the title. I'd be happier if I took it, though."

In Race 1, Mikhalchik and the BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team proved to be a shrewd tactician. For while the competition at the front made life difficult for themselves with some wild manoeuvres, the BMW driver took it easy. He skilfully placed his overtaking manoeuvres at the end of the race and thus secured the first victory of the day. With this, he took the sixth victory of the season, none was to come in the 2023 IDM Superbike, and was able to maintain his purely mathematical title chances until the really very last race. But the chances were manageable.

The title story was over after just a few metres in the second race. While the reverse grid procedure meant that his fiercest rival in the title fight, Florian Alt, started the second race from the first grid position, Mikhalchik had to start from 9th place. He came back from the first lap in 18th place. He painstakingly worked his way up to 6th place and a fifth place was enough for Alt to win the title. "I had a problem with the brake," Mikhalchik described, "and it lasted almost the whole distance. I couldn't do much about it. In the corners I tried to get around in the 600cc riding style. Without the problem, I could have won the second race of the day. I'm not that disappointed about the title. It was just a bit of bad luck this year. But I came back after a difficult start to the season and won almost everything. Thanks to BMW and my team, they worked really hard."

IDM Superbike 2023 final standings after 14 races

1st Florian Alt (D/Honda) 221 points

2nd Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 196 points

3rd Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 191 points

4th Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 185 points

5th Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 171 points

6th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 144 points

7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 140 points

8th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 100 points

9th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 90 points

10th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 84 points

11th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 83 points

12th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 69 points

13th Vladimir Leonov (RUS/Yamaha) 69 points

14th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha) 59 points

15th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 52 points