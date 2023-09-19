Ducati: Single-cylinder supermoto about to go into production

It was known that Ducati was developing a single-cylinder engine. A high-tech engine that will debut in the Supermoto chassis and compete with the 690/701 models from KTM and Husqvarna.

Ducati. In recent decades, the northern Italians have been known primarily for powerful V2 engines. It was only in recent years that they began to use the fame from the MotoGP and started to replace their most powerful Twins with V4 engines, which in their original form came from the Grand Prix bolide Desmosedici from 2016.

However, the fact that single-cylinder models were also manufactured in Bologna for decades has almost been forgotten. Ducati wants to continue this history from spring 2024 and is planning a supermoto with a newly developed single-cylinder engine that, according to homologation data, will have a displacement of 659 cc - no surprise for SPEEDWEEK readers.

Visually, the in-house Hypermotard 950 is the model, from the familiar front end to the no less typical double undersat exhaust, as evidenced by photos of a prototype on recent test rides in Bologna. Hypermotard 659 is considered a possible designation. The thrust is thus a segment that KTM currently has to itself with the 690 SMC and in which the Austrians have achieved veritable sales successes in several European countries for years. This also makes it clear that both the single-cylinder Supermoto and all other derivatives that are sure to follow in the future will be anything but entry-level models.

One of the reasons for this is the development and production effort required for modern, powerful single-cylinder engines. Vibrations and smoothness, noise and exhaust emissions as well as competitive performance data have to be reconciled, which at KTM, for example, means that the engine of the 690 SMC is more expensive to produce than that of the 790 and 890 Duke. Similar conditions should ensure entry prices for the Hypermotard 659 above the Monster and the Scrambler range.

Apart from the engine displacement, further performance data is still a well-kept secret. However, it can be assumed that Borgo Panigale will not be lax and will challenge KTM for the title of the most powerful single-cylinder engine in series production, at least until the next generation of the 690 SMC. That would mean a rated output of 75-80 hp.

Apart from that, Öhlins suspension elements, Brembo brakes, 6-axle IMU, TFT instrumentation and other features are fitted, which are currently reserved for more upmarket models and should once again underline the fact that this is not likely to be a low-priced entry-level model in the Bolognese range. We expect it to be unveiled in mid to late November 2023, with sales starting in the following spring of 2024.

In view of the aforementioned development effort, the single-cylinder engine should soon be used in other models. Besides a Supermoto, an Enduro is likely. For the time being, KTM has stubbornly refused to offer an off-road touring machine in rally garb, although such private conversions of the KTM 690 Enduro R and the brand's sister Husqvarna 701 Enduro can be seen by the dozen at relevant events such as the Hardalpi Tour or the Bosnia Rally. Perhaps Ducati will take the opportunity and fill this gap.

More unlikely is a single-cylinder road bike with the 659 engine; such bikes from different brands have all sold sluggishly in the past and are mostly discontinued.