Surprise: Pramac withdraws from MotoE World Championship

Following the disappointing results with influencer Luca Salvadori and former Moto2 World Champion Tito Rabat, Pramac Racing is withdrawing from the MotoE World Championship. However, the two slots are in high demand.

After the first MotoE World Championship season with the Ducati V21L single-seaters, Paolo Campinoti's Pramac team is withdrawing from this electric racing series, which has so far failed to attract enough top riders. Pramac had the Italian Luca Salvadori and the Spaniard Tito Rabat under contract for the 2023 season, but they did not finish higher than 17th and 14th in the riders' standings, with Salvadori being replaced by Oscar Gutierrez after the Silverstone event due to his poor performance.

The two Pramac slots are expected to be taken over by the official Ducati Superbike World Championship works team aruba.it, which has won the World Championship with Álvaro Bautista in each of the last two years. The Aruba team has so far signed my riders and has not yet officially confirmed their participation.

The US-based Trackhouse Racing team will fill the two CryptoDATA-RNF slots, but will not take their time in selecting riders as the new owners have a while to clean up the RNF shambles and the MotoGP team naturally takes priority, especially as they have one-size-fits-all bikes and testing does not start until the end of February.

MotoE tests for the 2024 pre-season

21 and 22 February 2024: Portimão

03 and 04 March 2024: Portimão

A number of teams have at least partially reorganised themselves. Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse will continue with Kevin Manfredi, but he will have a new team-mate in Massimo Roccoli.

At the German Dynavolt team, Lukas Tulovic will take the place of fifth-placed Randy Krummenacher.

The 2024 MotoE World Championship field of participants

Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello

MTHelmets-MSi: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons

LCR E-Team: Eric Granado, Mattia Casadei

Dynavolt Intact GP: Hector Garzo, Lukas Tulovic

Tech3 E-Racing: Alessandro Zaccone, Nicholas Spinelli

Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Massimo Roccoli

Openbank Aspar Team: Rider still open

Aruba.it: Rider still open

Trackhouse Racing: Rider still open

The 2023 MotoE World Championship field of participants

Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello

Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Kevin Zannoni

Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, Maria Herrera

Pons Racing 40 Team: Mattia Casadei, Nicholas Spinelli

Octo Pramac MotoE: Luca Salvadori, Tito Rabat

LCR E-Team: Miquel Pons, Eric Granado

Dynavolt Intact GP: Randy Krummenacher, Hector Garzo

Tech3 E-Racing: Hikari Okubo, Alessandro Zaccone

RNF MotoE Team: Andrea Mantovani, Mika Perez

The provisional 2024 MotoE World Championship calendar

23 March: Portimão/Portugal

11 May: Le Mans/France

25 May: Catalunya/Spain

01 June: Mugello/Italy

29 June: Assen/Netherlands

06 July: Sachsenring/Germany

17 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

07 September: Misano/Italy

MotoE World Championship final standings 2023 after 16 races:

1st Casadei 260 points. 2. Torres, 217. 3. Ferrari 216. 4. Garzo 215. 5. Krummenacher 167. 6. Spinelli, 150. 7. Granado 139. 8. Mantovani 138. 9. Zannoni 130. 10. Manfredi 117. 11. Zaccone 104. 12. M. Pons 99. 13. Okubo 79. 14. Rabat 57. 15. Perez 53. 16. Finello 35. 17. Salvadori 22. 18. Herrera 17. 19. Gutierrez 15. 20. Migno 2.