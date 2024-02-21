The 2024 test calendar for Lukas Tulovic and Co.

The MotoGP class has already completed its two pre-season tests, now the riders from the MotoE, Moto3 and Moto2 classes are entering the decisive phase of preparation for the 2024 World Championship season.

The 2024 MotoE World Championship kicks off with the first MotoGP event in Europe, the Portugal GP from 22 to 24 March. The remaining GP classes will kick off the 2024 season from 8 to 10 March under the floodlights of Doha.

Before that, there are still a number of tests on the calendar: MotoE will prepare for the new season over a total of four days in Portimão. The first three-day test begins today, Wednesday, and offers Lukas Tulovic (Dynavolt Intact GP) the first opportunity to familiarise himself with the Ducati V21L. In 2021, the rider from Eberbach won the MotoE race in Spielberg on the Energica Ego Corsa.

On 21 March, just before the start of the season, the riders in the electric class will be able to put the finishing touches to their training at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

A joint IRTA test is scheduled for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes from 28 February to 1 March in Jerez before the season opener. A private test (on separate days) will be held in Portimão beforehand.

MotoE tests for the 2024 pre-season

21 to 23 February: Portimão

21 March: Portimão

Moto3 tests for the 2024 pre-season

22 and 23 February: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March: Jerez (IRTA test)

Moto2 tests for the 2024 pre-season

24 and 25 February: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March: Jerez (IRTA test)